Middlesbrough sign Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton

According to the Liverpool Echo, EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

Bolasie earned a reputation for himself in the Premier League during his time at Crystal Palace, where he spent four years. The 31-year-old joined Everton in the summer of 2016. However, he endured an injury-riddled spell at the club before eventually falling out of favour.

Yannick Bolasie joined Everton in 2016

Bolasie had loan spells at Aston Villa, RSC Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon in the past couple of years, failing to impress at any of the clubs. Having returned to Goodison Park last summer, the winger was frozen out of the first-team and did not make a single appearance.

Boro manager Neil Warnock welcomed the signing by saying (h/t Liverpool Echo) :

“I asked him if he could help us out until the end of the season and get some fitness in at the same time. We can’t expect wonders but he’s a good lad and he can play different positions for me. He’ll be good in the dressing room and it’s a big boost for us.”

Given his experience, Bolasie can be a handy squad option or Middlesbrough as they push for promotion. By the time his loan spell runs out, his contract with Everton will expire too, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of the season.