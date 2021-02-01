Beginner’s Guide To Sports Betting: Important Elements To Consider

If you are new to sports betting, this guide is for you. I hope my stories and tips will help you have a more successful experience from the start. As someone who has been doing it for years, I understand one of the biggest struggles is just knowing where to start. I hope this guide can put you on the right path from the beginning.

It’s not hard to bet on sports, but there are always ways to improve upon your game. There are also some pitfalls that you may encounter, but we will tackle those along the way. Improving sports betting takes practice, but it also takes knowledge of tools and resources.

There are sports betting elements that should be considered forever sport, and we are going to break them down for you.

1. Create your betting account before you bet

In principle, anyone aged 18 or older can go to a bookmaker like 22bet, although there is one additional set requirement. You must create a player account before you start sports betting. You only need to take a few minutes to create a player account. Once you have entered some personal information (such as name, address, date of birth and bank account number), you are already registered as a player.

After your registration, it is time to top up your balance. We are talking about your digital wallet’s balance, which is automatically linked to your player account. From that wallet, you pay all bets that you make on the platform. So you don’t have to use your banking app every time.

Do you have insufficient playing balance? You can quickly refill your sports betting account through iDEAL, credit card, Paysafecard, PayPal or well-known e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, for example. It differs per bookmaker which payment options are available. Note: online casinos always have a minimum deposit amount. Usually, it concerns an amount of 10 or 20 dollars.

2. Immediately grab some nice welcome bonus!

Bookmakers are eager to expand their customer base. They try everything in their capacity to entice you to create an account.

There is a proven strategy that many online bookmakers employ. They lure you with a nice welcome bonus. If you plan to bet on sports like football, basketball, baseball or horse racing, you better take advantage of such a bonus.

The online sports betting world works with different types of welcome bonuses known as the 100% deposit bonus. The amount of your first deposit is doubled. A no deposit bonus is also attractive. You do not have to deposit money yet, but you will simply receive a small amount with which you can try out the platform without obligation.

Are you sensitive to these kinds of bonus promotions? We urge you to have a peek at the various bookie pages that are out there. Websites that offer tennis online betting in Philippines often have many perks so that they can attract more bets. Please notice that the bonus requirements are not exactly the same in every website.

3. Immerse yourself in bankroll management

You have found a bookmaker, the account has been created, and you have also activated that nice welcome bonus. So you’re all set for your first bet… or are you not? You have to arrange something else before you start betting. You would do well to delve into bankroll management.

Bankroll management has everything to do with your sports betting budget and the amount of your bet. If you randomly withdraw money from your account, you quickly lose the overview. It is much more sensible to set create a frequent, monthly or quarterly budget for you.

When the money is gone, it will also stop your bets for the rest of the day, week or month. A pity, of course, but that way you may escape problems with your financial situation. In addition to the fixed budget, commitment is also important. Most successful bettors have developed a system by which they determine the stake per bet.

For example, you can choose a fixed percentage of the bankroll. Or just divide your betting budget into small portions and determine how many portions the bet is worth at a time. It is also important that you put on paper the maximum amount you can bet per bet. In this way, you keep control and do not let yourself be tempted into emotional decisions.

There is nothing more unwise than betting all your money in one go, just because your gut says that this bet will make you rich. The chance that you will lose everything is simply too great.

4. The bet slip: an important guideline for your sports betting

Once the preparatory work is done, you can delve into the many games and betting options. You rely on your own sports knowledge and the (match) statistics. Have you found a good bet once? From that moment on, your bet slip is the most important support.

When you select a bet, it will immediately appear on your bet slip. This form is prominently displayed at every bookmaker. That’s a good thing because it contains useful information. With this understanding, you will easily see how much profit you will make if you win the bet.

If you add more bets as part of a combined bet, you will see the potential winnings increase rapidly. The bookmaker rewards such a multiple bet with extra high odds. In fact, the odds of all bets on the bet slip are multiplied together. But be careful because you will only win the money if every added prediction comes true.

By the way, remember that you still have to submit your bet slip before the bet is officially set. Only as soon as you have clicked on ‘place bet’ (or one of the many variants on this) will the bet slip arrive at the bookmaker.

5. Sports statistics are the basis of your bet

You naturally rely on your sports knowledge when you fill in the betting slip. Nevertheless, you should also not forget to view the statistics. You do not have to look for data about the current position in the rankings or about the percentage of possession of that particular football club. Bookmakers simply have the statistics on their platform.

The statistics are quite extensive, especially for the most popular sports matches. Use this to your advantage. When you know that a tennis player has lost the last four head-to-head encounters, you can draw your conclusions. He doesn’t like the game of the opponent. With that information in mind, you increase the chances of winning your bet.

6. Bring on that money!

Combine your sports knowledge with a good analysis of the statistics, and you have all the ingredients to win your bets. The profit you make is automatically transferred to your player account. After that, it is up to you to determine when you have that money paid out.

Requesting a payment is arranged in no time. Keep in mind that bookmakers have a minimum payout amount by default. You really don’t have to save hundreds of dollars to meet that minimum. With most bookmakers, the amount is between 10 and 25 dollars. Has your application been submitted once? Within 48 hours, the bookmaker will transfer the amount to you and you can finally spend the won!

Conclusion

Sports betting is a hobby that has grown to be extremely popular over the years. There is nothing quite like the thrill of wagering on your favorite team to win and then finding out at the end of the game if you made money or not. However, it can be a bit intimidating for those who have never placed a bet before, as there are many different aspects to focus on and take into consideration.