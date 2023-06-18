Luca Ashby-Hammond 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Luca Ashby-Hammond is a promising goalkeeper currently playing for Fulham Football Club and in this article we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Luca Ashby-Hammond’s progression through the ranks, loan experiences, and international representation exemplify his commitment to honing his skills and achieving success in his career. With his potential and determination, he aims to make a lasting impact as a goalkeeper and continue his development as a professional footballer.

Born on March 25, 2001, in Kingston upon Thames, London, England, Luca stands at an impressive height of 1.91 m. He has shown great potential as a goalkeeper and has represented England at the U20 level.

Luca Ashby-Hammond has a net worth of £420k. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Luca Ashby Hammond Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Kingston upon Thames, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £420k Age 22 Birthday March 25, 2001 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Liverpool, Stockport County, Harrow Borough, Aldershot Town Achievements 1x Euro Under-17 participant

1x English Youth League winner (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Luca Ashby Hammond’s Net Worth and Salary

Luca is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £420k as of 2022. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £156,000 per year playing for Fulham as a GK. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Luca Ashby Hammond’s Club Career

Luca’s career in football officially began when he enrolled in Fulham’s academy as an Under-9 player. He steadily rose up the younger divisions of the club, eventually earning a scholarship contract that he signed in July 2017. Luca showcased his skills by playing for both the U18 and U23 teams throughout the 2017–18 season.

Luca received the chance to work out with Fulham’s first squad in July 2018 as they prepared for the next season. His perseverance paid off, as he was given a squad number for the upcoming campaign. He did, however, start a brief loan with Liverpool’s U18 team in March 2019. He was instrumental in Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup run during his loan period, helping them advance to the championship game, which they won.

Luca Ashby-Hammond of England during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship at Bescot Stadium on May 7, 2018 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

For the 2019–20 campaign, Luca was loaned to Harrow Borough to continue his development. He played 12 times for the club during this loan, gaining significant first-team experience. He was loaned out once more in February 2022, this time to National League champions Stockport County. Luca’s loan was originally intended to last one month, but it was later extended until the conclusion of the season to give him more time to develop his career.

Luca moved to Aldershot Town on loan for the 2022–23 campaign, where he showed off his goalkeeping skills and helped the team perform.

Luca Ashby Hammond’s International Career

Throughout his journey, Luca has demonstrated his talent and potential, both within Fulham’s academy and during his loan spells. Although he has yet to make a first-team appearance for Fulham, his dedication and hard work have earned him recognition, including youth caps for England at the U20 level.

Luca Ashby Hammond Family

Luca was born on March 25, 2001, in Kingston upon Thames, England. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Luca Ashby-Hammond is currently single. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Luca Ashby Hammond’s Girlfriend

Luca Ashby-Hammond is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Luca Ashby Hammond Cars and Tattoos

Luca Ashby-Hammond has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Luca Ashby-Hammond