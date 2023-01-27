Louie Barry 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Louie Barry is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for the EFL League One club Milton Keynes Dons on loan from the Premier League club Aston Villa and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Louie Mark Barry famously called Louie Barry joined the EFL League One club Milton Keynes Dons on loan from the Premier League club Aston Villa in 2022. He is a highly talented and promising young soccer player who has already established himself as a key player for Aston Villa and one of the top young talents in English football.

He represented both England’s and Ireland’s youth football teams at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Louie Barry joined the EFL League One club Milton Keynes Dons on loan from the Premier League club Aston Villa in 2022. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Louie Barry Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Sutton Coldfield, Englandzerland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £422k Age 19 Birthday 21 June 2003 Nationality English Position Striker, winger Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Milton Keynes Dons Achievements 1x English FA Youth Cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Louie Barry’s Net Worth and Salary

Louie is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £422k. as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns £156,000 per year playing for Aston Villa F.C. as an AM RL, ST. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Louie Barry Club Career

Louie began his youth soccer career with the West Bromwich Albion academy at the age of six, where he quickly made a name for himself as a goal-scorer. In July 2019, he signed a three-year contract with Spanish club Barcelona, becoming the first English player to join La Masia.

He subsequently made ten competitive under-19 appearances in the league and UEFA Youth League for Barcelona in the 2019-2020 season, scoring twice. In January 2020, he signed with Aston Villa for a fee of £880,000, which could rise to £3.5m with add-ons. He made his debut for the club’s U23 team on 23 January.

He scored to equalise the game at 1–1 before Liverpool went on to win 4–1. His goal was voted ‘Goal of the Round’ by BBC Sport readers. Barry was loaned out to Ipswich Town, Swindon Town during the season 2021-2022. Despite the limited game time, he managed to score his first senior league goal for Swindon Town.

On 12 July 2022, Louie Barry joined League One club Milton Keynes Dons on loan until the end of the 2022-2023 season. He made his debut on 30 July 2022 as a 61st-minute substitute in a 1-0 away defeat to Cambridge United.

Louie Barry International Career

Barry has represented England at various youth levels including U15, U16, and U17. He is also eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland and has represented them at the U15 and U16 levels in 2018 before returning to play for England’s youth sides.

The net worth of Louie Barry is estimated to be £422k. as of 2023.(Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He has been a regular goal-scorer for the youth teams and has scored 21 goals in 20 games for England youth teams. On 29 March 2021, he made his debut for England U18s during a 2-0 win away to Wales at the Leckwith Stadium.

Louie Barry Family

Louie was born on 21 June 2003 in Sutton Coldfield, England. He has dual British and Irish citizenship. His father worked in a company located in London and his mother is a high school teacher. Louie also has a sister who is also a high school teacher. Louie is very much close to his grandmother.

It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Louie Barry’s Girlfriend

Louie Barry is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Louie Barry is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He has many sponsorship and endorsement partnerships with brands like Nike, which contribute to his income. Nike is one of the most well-known brands in the world, and their endorsement partnerships are highly sought-after. As a result, their endorsement deals are very lucrative, and they often result in a significant increase in income for the athletes they partner with

Louie Barry Cars and Tattoos

Louie Barry has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Sutton Coldfield. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

