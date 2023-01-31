Lewis Brunt 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lewis Brunt is an English professional football player for the Premier League club Leicester City as a defender and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Lewis Brunt joined the Premier League club Leicester City from Aston Villa in 2021. He is a product of Aston Villa’s academy. The young centre-back is known for ball-winning abilities and has been proven to have lots of abilities to become one of the top defenders in the league.

The club considers him one for the future and expects him to stay for a longer time as players with his qualities are difficult to find. He has not played for England’s national football team but understands that he has a lot of time to achieve that milestone of playing for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Lewis Brunt joined the Premier League club Leicester City from Aston Villa in 2021. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Lewis Brunt Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Burton-on-Trent, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth NA Age 22 Birthday 6 November 2000 Nationality English Position Centre-Back Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Gloucester City, Leicester City Achievements NA Girlfriend Ellie Cottrill Children NA Social Media Instagram

Lewis Brunt’s Net Worth and Salary

Lewis is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of Lewis Brunt still remains to be unknown. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €100k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £520k per year playing as a left-back for Leicester City. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Lewis Brunt Club Career

Brunt began his career at Aston Villa, where he played for the Under-18s and Under-23s before being given his first professional contract in November 2018. In January 2020, he was loaned to National League North side Gloucester City.

However, in June 2021, Aston Villa announced that they would not be offering Brunt a new contract. In August 2021, he signed with Leicester City, where he made his first team debut in January 2022 against Watford in the FA Cup.

Lewis Brunt made his Premier League debut for Leicester City in May 2022. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

He made his Premier League debut in May 2022, coming on as a 67th-minute substitute. Brunt was named Men’s Development Squad Player of the Season for the 2021-22 season and in August 2022, he signed a new three-year contract with Leicester City.

Lewis Brunt International Career

Brunt has not played for his national football team including at the youth level. He wishes to play for the England national football team in the future and it has been his dream which remains a dream for many other top youngsters too.

Lewis Brunt Family

Lewis was born on 6 November 2000 in Burton-on-Trent, England. He was born to Nigerian parents. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. He remains to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never released any information about his family.

Lewis Brunt Girlfriend

Lewis Brunt is currently dating the stunning English model Ellie Cottrill. The couple has been seen roaming around a few times. They both have been spending some quality time together and hopes to have plans of getting married later as Lewis is completelty focussed on developing his game skills.

Lewis Brunt is currently dating the stunning English model Ellie Cottrill. (Credits: @l.brunt Instagram)

Lewis has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Lewis Brunt Cars and Tattoos

Lewis has not been seen driving or posting pictures of his automobile on the internet but it is certain that the player will have a good collection of cars to roam around the city. Unlike many footballers, Lewis has not inked his skin yet.

