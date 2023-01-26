Leon Bailey 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Leon Bailey is a Jamaican professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Aston Villa and for the Jamaican national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Leon Patrick Bailey famously called Leon Bailey joined Aston Villa from the German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He is one of the top talents in Jamaica and has been playing at a top level in recent times. He works hard on the pitch and has high dreams of achieving a lot in the footballing world.

He has won the Belgian Young Footballer of the year in 2015 back in his times at Genk and later he moved to Leverkusen. He represents the Jamaican national football team since 2019 and has been playing regularly for the team. Let us get to know more about the winger’s profile in this article.

Leon Bailey joined Aston Villa from the German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Leon Bailey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Kingston, Jamaica Father’s Name Craig Butler Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth €15 Million Age 25 Birthday 9 August 1997 Nationality Jamaican Position Winger Senior Clubs Genk, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa. Achievements 1x German cup runner-up

2x Gold Cup participant

2x Champions League participant

4x Europa League participant Girlfriend Stephanie Hope Children NA Social Media Instagram

Leon Bailey’s Net Worth and Salary

Leon Bailey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be €15 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €25.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a whopping salary of 5 Million Euros per year playing for the English club Aston Villa.

Leon Bailey Club Career

Leon began his youth career with Phoenix All-Stars. In 2015, Bailey joined the Belgian club Genk and quickly established himself as one of the top young talents in the league. He helped Genk win the Belgian Cup in 2016 and was named the league’s best young player in the same year.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in January 2017, Bailey has continued to impress with his performances on the field. In his first full season with the club, he scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions. He also helped Leverkusen reach the final of the DFB-Pokal.

Leon Bailey signed for Premier League club Aston Villa (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the 2018-2019 season, Bailey was the club’s top scorer with 12 goals and 8 assists. He was also named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season. He continued his impressive form in the 2019-2020 season with 8 goals and 8 assists.

Bailey signed for Premier League club Aston Villa. He made his debut as a substitute on 14 August 2021 and scored his first goal for Villa on 18 September 2021 in a 3–0 home victory over Everton. His first season with Aston Villa was marked by several injuries which limited him to only 7 starts.

Leon Bailey International Career

Bailey made his debut for the Jamaica national team in 2016 and has since represented his country at several tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Caribbean Cup. In May 2019, Bailey was named to the Jamaican provisional squad for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and officially announced that he would represent the Reggae Boyz.

The net worth of Leon Bailey is estimated to be €15 million as of 2023.(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

He earned his first cap in June 2019 and scored his first goal for Jamaica in September 2019 in a CONCACAF Nations League match. It’s also noted that Bailey was eligible to represent England but he has no grandparents born in England.

Leon Bailey Family

Leon Bailey was born on 9 August 1997 in Kingston, Jamaica. His father’s name is Craig Butler, and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Leon Bailey’s Girlfriend

The Winger has been enjoying his relationship with Stephanie Hope. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Leon Bailey has been enjoying his relationship with Stephanie Hope. (Credits: @leonbailey Instagram)

Leon Bailey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Leon Bailey Cars and Tattoos

Leon Bailey has been spotted driving a Brabus Mercedes Benz in the streets of Kingston in Jamaica. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Leon Bailey has inked his skin on both the left and right shoulders, hands, and on his chest.

Read More:

FAQs about Leon Bailey