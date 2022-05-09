Kylian Mbappe 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Kylian Mbappe is a French professional football player who is currently playing for Ligue 1 team PSG and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the world’s greatest young strikers, and the 22-year-old is a hot item in Europe. His remarkable on-field accomplishments have resulted in his amassing considerable fortune off the field, which we will now investigate further.

Kylian Mbappe Facts and Wiki

Birth Place 19th arrondissement of Paris, Paris, France Father’s Name Wilfried Mbappé Mother’s Name Fayza Lamari Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth 95 million dollars Age 23 years Date of Birth 20 December 1998 Nationality French Position Forward Youth Clubs Bondy, Monaco Senior Clubs Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain Achievements (Selected) Ligue 1 (2016–17), Coupe de la Ligue runner-up (2016–17), Ligue 1: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2021–22, Coupe de France: 2017–18, 2019–20, 2020–21, Coupe de la Ligue: 2017–18, 2019–20, Trophée des Champions: 2019, 2020, FIFA World Cup (2018), UEFA Nations League (2020–21) Partner Alicia Aylies Children N.A Sponsorships Nike Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Kylian Mbappe net worth and salary

Kylian Mbappe has a net worth of 95 million dollars, making him one of the world’s highest-paid football players.

Capology predicted in September that his gross base income for the 2021/22 season will be 32 million dollars, or 617,000 dollars per week.

Kylian Mbappe Club Career

Mbappé made his senior professional debut at the age of 16 with Ligue 1 side Monaco, and he made his senior international debut for France in 2017. Kylian comes from a sporting family: his father is a football coach, his mother is a former handball player, and his younger brother and adopted brother are also football players.

He is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the world, and in a rating published by the French daily Le Figaro, he was named the world’s quickest player. The International Centre for Sports Studies named him the world’s most expensive player in 2018 based on his transfer value (€180 million) (CIES).

He made his first-team debut in a 1-1 Ligue 1 club tie against Caen, breaking Thierry Henry’s 21-year-old record as Monaco’s youngest-ever first-team player.

Mbappé became the youngest first-team striker in Monaco history when he scored his first stoppage-time goal against Troyes in 2016. He scored his first career hat-trick in the Coupe de la Ligue in December 2016, becoming the first Monaco player to do so in the competition.

Mbappé scored Monaco’s second goal and his first-ever UEFA Europa League or UEFA Champions League goal in February 2017. After Karim Benzema, he became the second-youngest French scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed success at PSG. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappé was bought on loan by Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 for a cost reported to be €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons, making him the most expensive adolescent player of all time and the second most expensive footballer of all time after Neymar.

Mbappé scored his 10th Champions League goal in December, making him the youngest player to do so at the age of 18. Mbappé won the 2017-18 Coupe de France while playing for PSG against Les Herbiers VF. Scoring 167 goals and providing 84 assists in 214 matches, the Frenchman helped PSG win 4 French championships, 3 French Cups, 2 French league cups and 3 French Super Cups.

Kylian Mbappe International career

Prior to making his senior debut for France in 2017, Mbappe was eligible to play for Algeria and Cameroon. Although his father is Cameroonian and his mother is Algerian, this 18-year-old man was born in Bondy, France.

Mbappé was called up to the France senior team for the first time in March 2017 to face Luxembourg and Spain. In a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying away win over Spain on March 25, he made his debut.

Kylian Mbappe in action for France. (Photo by MARKO DJURICA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappé was appointed to the national squad for the 2018 ‘FIFA World Cup’ on May 17, 2018. On June 21, he scored his first ‘World Cup’ goal, which helped France defeat Peru in a ‘Group C’ encounter. He was named ‘Man of the Match’ on June 30 after assisting France to a victory over Argentina. He became the second youngster after Pelé to score twice in a ‘World Cup’ match during the game.

On July 15, he scored in the ‘World Cup Final’ against Croatia to help France win the renowned championship. He also made history by being the second youngster to score in a ‘World Cup Final.’ Mbappé received the ‘Best Young Player’ award for his outstanding performance during the ‘World Cup.’

Kylian Mbappe Family

On December 20, 1998, the son of Wilfried Mbappé and Fayza Lamari was born in Bondy, Paris, France. His father, of Cameroonian origin, was a handball player as a boy, while his mother, of Algerian ancestry, came from a mixed-race household.

Jirès Kembo Ekoko is Kylian Mbappé’s younger brother. Mbappé’s father adopted him as a child, and he went on to play professional football. Mbappé has a younger brother named Ethan Mbappé, in addition to his older brother. Ethan, a member of PSG’s under-12 squad, served as Mbappé’s mascot for a Champions League match.

Ethan influenced the way Mbappé celebrates his goals. In one of his interviews, he stated that his younger brother would rejoice in a similar manner if he won the video game “FIFA” from EA Sports.

Kylian Mbappe Girlfriend- Alicia Aylies

Alicia Aylies is a French beauty pageant participant who has had a lot of success. At a gathering in 2018, Alicia was introduced to Mbappé by Benjamin Pavard’s wife. Given the World Cup’s popularity, it’s likely that Miss France 2017 was aware of the PSG star’s allure. They began seeing each other soon after and became madly in love. Alicia even attended World Cup matches to show her support for her lifelong devotion.

Alicia Aylies – girlfriend of Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is the cover hero of EA Sports’ iconic FIFA video game and has a variety of high-profile sponsorship deals, including Nike and EA Sports.

Away from the pitch, he is noted for his charity endeavours. He is well-known for donating the full of his $500,000 World Cup bonus to a charity that helps disadvantaged children.

Kylian Mbappe Car and Tattoo

Mbappe doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives a Volkswagen.

FAQs about Kylian Mbappe

