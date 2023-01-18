Julian Rijkhoff 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Julian Rijkhoff is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a forward for the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund’s youth teams and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Julian Dean Rijkhoff famously called Julian Rijkhoff joined the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from the Dutch club Ajax in 2021. He is young and is yet to get promoted to the senior team of BVB.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Netherlands’ youth team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Julian Rijkhoff joined the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from the Dutch club Ajax in 2021. (Credits: @julianrijkhoff Instagram)

Julian Rijkhoff Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Purmerend,Netherlands Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 25 January 2005 Nationality Dutch Position Forward Senior Clubs Borussia Dortmund Achievements 2x Top goalscorer,

1x German Under-19 Bundesliga West champion,

1x German Under-19 Bundesliga champion,

1x Second highest goal scorer Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Julian Rijkhoff’s Net Worth and Salary

Julian is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €0.5M by footballtransfers. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £109,200 per year playing for Borussia Dortmund. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Julian Rijkhoff Club Career

Julian began footballing at Purmerend at a very young age. He left the club to join Ajax after successfully passing the club’s trials in 2012. He stayed with the youths of the club for 10 years before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The club signed him as an academy player and he is yet to make his league debut for the club with the senior team. He plays for the U19 team and has scored 16 goals in 17 matches in the league for the team in the 2021/22 season. He has scored 10 goals in the first 11 matches for the team.

Julian Rijkhoff International Career

Julian represented Netherland’s U15 team in 2020 and scored 7 goals in his 5 appearances for the side. He currently plays for the U18 team of the nation. He has scored a goal in his 2 appearances for the U18 team.

Julian Rijkhoff Family

Julian was born on 25 January 2005 in Purmerend, Netherlands. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Julian Rijkhoff’s Girlfriend

Julian Rijkhoff is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Julian Rijkhoff is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @julianrijkhoff Instagram)

Dutch Forward Julian Rijkhoff is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.

Julian Rijkhoff Cars and Tattoos

Julian Rijkhoff has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Purmerend. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

