Jordan McCabe: Ross Barkley girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family

Jordan McCabe is a known fashion designer known for being the wife of English attacking midfielder Ross Barkley.

McCabe comes from Liverpool, and she is known for being the rumoured girlfriend of Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

Jordan McCabe Facts

Birth Place Liverpool, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA Net Worth (2021) $3 million Salary (2021) NA Age NA Date of Birth NA

University NA Nationality British Boyfriend Ross Barkley Children No Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Jordan McCabe and Ross Barkley Families

Jordan McCabe is an Instagram star, and no information regarding her birth date or her family has been disclosed yet.

Ross Barkley with rumoured girlfriend Jordan McCabe (The Sun)

Ross Barkley was born on 5th December 1993 in Liverpool, Merseyside. He is of Nigerian descent through his father and bears his mother’s maiden name (Diane Barkley) instead of his father’s name Effanga.

Jordan McCabe boyfriend, Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley joined Everton as an 11-year-old and played for the youth teams. He began his career at Everton in 2010 after several loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United. He became an Everton star playing 179 games for them and scored 27 goals as well.

Ross Barkley has left Chelsea to join Aston Villa on loan (Getty Images)

Barkley joined Chelsea for a fee of $15 million, signing a contract of five and a half years in 2018. He wears a number 8 shirt for the club. Ross has won the FA Cup in his first season with Chelsea and went on to win the UEFA Europa League.

Ross Barkley made his professional debut for Everton.

Ross has represented England International Team at U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20, U-21 and senior levels. He made his debut in 2013. He played for England at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and was also selected for UEFA Euro 2016. There has been a lot of comparison with his style of play with Michael Ballack, Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – MAY 29: Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates with the Europa League Trophy following his team’s victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jordan McCabe and Ross Barkley Kids

Ross was recently seen on holiday at Mykonos with Instagram model Jordan McCabe. The couple also dined together at Salt Bae’s trademark steak restaurant in Greece.

Ross Barkley has been seen going around with Instagram model Jorden McCabe (The Sun)

The Chelsea star previously dated nursery school worker Zoe Rizzi. Other than that, nothing much is known about the relationship of Jordan and Ross, as both have been private about it.

Jordan McCabe Profession, Career, Net Worth

Jordan is a young fashion designer, entrepreneur and Instagram Model. She is the founder of Aztec Diamond Equestrian. She was also the Lloyds Bank National Entrepreneur of the year 2019.

Jordan McCabe is a young entrepreneur (Instagram)

McCabe has an excellent social media fan following with over 29000 followers. Her net worth is around $3 million, and Barkley has a net worth of $22 million.

FAQs about Jordan McCabe

When did Jordan McCabe and Ross Barkley get married? They are not married yet. What is Jordan McCabe doing now? She is a businesswoman and Instagram model. How old is Jordan McCabe? Jordan’s real age is not disclosed yet What is the Nationality of Jordan McCabe? Jordan McCabe is British. What is Jordan McCabe’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $3 million.