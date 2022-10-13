John Hartson is a former Wales footballer and a former coach who currently works as a television pundit for many English media and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more

John played as a striker for the Scottish club Celtic and many premier league teams including Arsenal, and Westham United. He then later, even became a head coach for Wales’s Strikers.

John started his media career as a pundit in 2008 and still continues to be in the English media including Sky Sports and BT Sports and let’s see more about him in this article.

Net Worth of John Hartson is around $3-4 million. (Credits: @johnhartson10 Instagram)

John Hartson Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Swansea, Wales Father’s Name Cyril Mother’s Name Diana Hartson Star Sign Aries Net Worth $4 million Age 47 years Date of Birth 5 April 1975 Nationality Welsh Jobs Pundit, Ex-Manager Wife Sarah McManus Achievements 3X FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

1X TOP SCORER

3X SCOTTISH CHAMPION

2X SCOTTISH CUP WINNER

1X SCOTTISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER Social Media Twitter

Instagram

John Hartson Net Worth and Salary

John Hartson is considered to be one of the richest footballers from Wales. John is estimated to have a net worth in the range of $3 million to $4 million. Despite earning in many ways, Football was the primary contributor to his decent net worth.

John is currently a pundit for many English media. John Hartson earns from $400k to $1 million currently from working as a pundit. He is a famous person in the field, so there is no doubt that he earns much here.

John Hartson Club Career

Harston turned into a professional footballer in 1992 when he debuted for Luton Town. In January 1993, Hartson was sold to Arsenal but made his debut only two years later. He established his time there and made 53 appearances scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and then joined West Ham United in 1997.

John made his West Ham debut on 15 February 1997 and scored five goals from eleven matches that season. He was the club’s top scorer in the 1997-98 season. After the controversy with his teammates involved in fights, his form dropped. And later in 1999, Hartson joined Wimbledon before joining Coventry City.

Celtic signed the Welsh striker in August 2001 where he played the most. He made 178 appearances for the club scoring 95 goals during his time there. He filled the trophy cabinet of the club by winning 6 trophies in his time. Later, John joined West Bromwich Albion in 2006 before retirement.

John Hartson playing for Celtic (Credits: @JohnHartson10 Twitter)

John Hartson International Career

John Hartson with his impressive club performances, got chances to represent the Wales national football team. He made 51 appearances for the national team scoring 14 goals. He retired from International football in 2006 to focus on his club career.

John Hartson Jobs

Hartson joined Setena Sports as a pundit in the 2008-09 season for the Scottish Premier League. In 2011, John was appointed as the part-time coach for Newport County. Sky Sports appointed the former striker to provide analysis for BT Sport Score in 2016.

John Hartson Family and Personal Life

John was born on the 5th of April 1975 in Swansea, Wales to couple Cyril and Diana Hartson. He has three siblings and he was the third child of the couple. He joined Luton Town’s youth academy when he was 16.

In 2009, Hartson was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer which had spread to his brain and received Chemotherapy. He got emergency surgery following his critical situation and the surgery turned out to be successful.

John Hartson with his father Cyril (Credits: @JohnHartson10 Twitter)

John Hartson Wife – Sarah McManus

John married Sarah McManus in 2009 and even revealed that his wife now looks after all his earnings as he was an addicted gambler. He tied the knot to Lowri Harston in 2000 and that ended up in divorce in 2005. More details about her present wife are not available and will update the section soon if received.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife.. with family and friends in the garden ! Couldn’t be happier ❤️❤️👌👍🏻🎉🎉🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/15KT97W0dA — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) September 17, 2022

John Hartson Tattoo and Cars

Following the diagnosis of Testicular cancer, Hartson underwent treatment for it. During the treatment period, the Celtic fans hugely supported Hartson in his bad times. He was so touched by the gesture of the fans and had tattooed the crest of Celtic on his upper hand with a quote saying “You’ll Never Walk Alone” which he revealed later to the media.

John from just buying a Ford Escort in 1992, has upgraded his garage by adding an Audi A8, a Porsche Jeep, a Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover, and a Bentley. He seems to be crazy about automobiles like many ballers.

FAQs about John Hartson