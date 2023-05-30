Joe Gelhardt 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Gelhardt is an England professional baller who plays as a forward for Sunderland on loan from Leeds United in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Gelhardt, born on May 4, 2002, is an up-and-coming English professional footballer who has shown immense potential as a forward. Known for his agility, technical skills, and goal-scoring ability, Gelhardt has already made significant strides in his club and international career.

At just 21 years old, Gelhardt’s career trajectory is on an upward trajectory. With his natural talent, dedication, and hunger for success, he has the potential to become a prominent figure in English football for years to come. Football enthusiasts eagerly await Gelhardt’s future endeavours as he continues to make a name for himself in both domestic and international competitions.

Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United in action during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Joe Gelhardt Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Liverpool, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £962 K Age 21 Birthday 4 May 2002 Nationality English Position Forward Senior Clubs Wigan Athletic, Leeds United, Sunderland Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Joe Gelhardt Networth and Salary

Joe Gelhardt is establishing a name for himself in the football world at the age of just 20. Gelhardt makes a respectable £265,200 annually with Leeds United. His estimated net worth is £962,000. Gelhardt, who was born and reared in England, will be out of a job at Leeds United on June 30, 2024. Gelhardt’s future in the sport is likely bright given his talent and potential.

Joe Gelhardt Club Career

Gelhardt began his club career at Wigan Athletic, joining the club’s youth system at the age of ten in 2013. Gelhardt received a scholarship offer in 2017, which was a sign of his potential. On August 14, 2018, he played for Wigan Athletic for the first time in an EFL Cup game against Rotherham United. Despite coming on as a replacement, Gelhardt had an effect and demonstrated his promise.

On August 24, 2018, Gelhardt signed his first professional deal with Wigan Athletic as his career gained momentum. On September 14, 2019, Gelhardt made his debut for Wigan Athletic, scoring his first goal as a senior in a dramatic 2-2 tie with Hull City.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1554150091287576576?s=20

Gelhardt demonstrated his value for Wigan Athletic in the 2019–20 season by making 19 appearances in a variety of competitions, 18 of which came in the demanding EFL Championship. Gelhardt signed a four-year contract in August 2020 to join Leeds United in the Premier League. On September 21, 2021, he made his senior debut for Leeds United against Fulham in an EFL Cup game.

On October 16, 2021, Gelhardt made his Premier League debut when he entered a game against Southampton as a substitute. On December 11, 2021, against rival Chelsea, he scored his debut goal for Leeds United and cemented his place in the league. On March 13, 2022, Gelhardt’s spectacular injury-time goal against Norwich City gave his team an important victory.

Despite limited playing time in the 2022-23 season, Gelhardt’s talent and potential attracted attention. In January 2023, he embarked on a loan spell with Championship side Sunderland until the end of the season. Gelhardt quickly made an impact by scoring his first goal for Sunderland on February 21, 2023, despite a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United.

Sunderland player Joe Gelhardt has a net worth of £962 K. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joe Gelhardt International Career

Gelhardt has represented England at various youth levels. He has consistently showcased his abilities, scoring goals for the England under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19, and under-20 teams. Gelhardt’s performances earned him a call-up to the England under-21 team in October 2021, demonstrating the recognition he has garnered at the national level.

Joe Gelhardt’s Family

Joe Gelhardt comes from a supportive and close-knit family. While specific details about his family members are not readily available, their unwavering support has played a significant role in his football journey. Gelhardt’s family has been there to encourage and guide him throughout his career, providing a strong foundation for his success.

Joe Gelhardt’s Girlfriend

As a young and focused athlete, Joe Gelhardt is known for dedicating his time and energy to his football career. At this stage of his life, Gelhardt’s primary focus is on honing his skills on the field and achieving his professional goals. While information about his dating life is not publicly available, it is not uncommon for young athletes like Gelhardt to prioritize their careers and put personal relationships on hold.

Joe Gelhardt is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Joe Gelhardt has partnered with renowned sportswear brand Nike, showcasing their products on his social media platforms. Gelhardt’s endorsements highlight his notoriety and influence in the footballing community as a representative of Nike. He advertises Nike’s cutting-edge apparel and footwear through his posts, emphasising the qualities and capabilities of each item.

Joe Gelhardt’s Cars and Tattoos

Joe Gelhardt, who is well-known for his devotion to football, has no tattoos that are known to the general public. His attention is still on his athletic endeavours rather than body modification. Although specifics about Gelhardt’s car collection are not currently known, it wouldn’t be shocking if this talented young athlete has a taste in cool automobiles.

Read More:

FAQs about Joe Gelhardt