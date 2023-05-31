Adam Forshaw is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Leeds United in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Adam John Forshaw, born on 8 October 1991, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Leeds United in the Premier League. Throughout his career, Forshaw has faced injury setbacks that have limited his playing time. However, he has consistently shown his quality when given the opportunity and remains an important part of the Leeds United squad.

The experienced player has been an inspiration for many young talents in the Prem and he continues to play at a top level for the club. Let us get to know about him in the following paragraphs.

The current net worth of Adam Forshaw is estimated at £9,880,000. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Adam Forshaw Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Liverpool, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £9.8 Million Age 31 Birthday 8 October 1991 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Everton, Brentford, Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough, Leeds United. Achievements 1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Wife Yasmin Forshaw Children Luca Social Media Instagram

Adam Forshaw Net Worth and Salary

Adam Forshaw, the talented midfielder for Leeds United, commands a substantial salary of £28,000 per week, equating to an impressive annual income of £1,456,000. With his current net worth estimated at £9,880,000, Forshaw has undoubtedly made a mark in the football industry.

Adam Forshaw Career

Forshaw began his career at Everton, joining their academy at the age of seven. He rose through the development systems and debuted for Everton’s main squad in a match against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in December 2009. He had trouble making a name for himself, though, and the club ultimately let him go in May 2012.

Adam Forshaw vs. Newcastle:



83% pass accuracy

45 mins played

34 touches

19/23 successful passes

8/10 final third passes

3 duels won

3 tackles won

3 ball recoveries

1 chance created

1 interception

1 blocked shot

1/1 accurate cross pic.twitter.com/n2vZI1jBFt — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) May 13, 2023

Forshaw joined Brentford on loan in February 2012 after leaving Everton, and he made seven appearances there before going back to his original team. He signed a two-year contract and moved permanently to Brentford in May 2012. Forshaw was an integral part of Brentford’s promotion campaign while there, scoring significant goals and helping the team to victory.

Forshaw was recruited by Wigan Athletic in September 2014 for a rumoured sum of roughly £2.5 million as a result of his strong performances. His stay at Wigan was brief, though, as he left the team in January 2015 after manager Uwe Rösler left.

Forshaw moved to Middlesbrough in January 2015 and signed a 3-and-a-half-year deal. He significantly contributed to Middlesbrough’s 2015–16 promotion drive, which helped them win a return to the Premier League. Forshaw joined Leeds United in the Championship on January 18, 2018. On January 30, 2018, he made his Leeds debut against Hull City. Since then, he has started every game for the team.

Adam Forshaw of Leeds United in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Adam Forshaw Family

Adam Forshaw prefers to keep his personal life private, and there is limited information available about his family. However, it is known that he is married and has a wife. Further details about his immediate family, including children or siblings, are not publicly disclosed. Forshaw’s focus remains on his professional career and his contributions to Leeds United as a dedicated midfielder.

Adam Forshaw’s Wife – Yasmin Forshaw

Adam Forshaw is a devoted family man. He shares a loving relationship with his wife, Yasmin Forshaw, who is not only beautiful but also a source of support and love in his life. Together, they have been blessed with two adorable children, Luca and Rheo. The couple tied the knot on June 5, 2017, surrounded by their loved ones. Adam cherishes his role as a husband and father, creating a warm and nurturing home for his family.

Adam Forshaw’s wife Yasmin Forshaw with her kids spending vacation together. (Credits: @adam_forshaw4 Instagram)

Throughout his career, Adam Forshaw has had a number of sponsors and endorsements. Footballers in the professional ranks frequently sign sponsorship contracts with apparel companies like Nike, Adidas, or Puma, though particular information about his current sponsors may not be readily available.

Adam Forshaw’s Cars and Tattoos

Football player Adam Forshaw is renowned for putting the game first above flashy automobiles or body art. He has no tattoos, according to the information. He hasn’t been seen driving any particularly well-known vehicles, though. Forshaw continues to place more importance on his profession and performance on the pitch, which demonstrates his devotion to football over material things.

