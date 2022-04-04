Ana Sofia Gomes – Joao Moutinho Wife, her Family and more

Who Is Ana Sofia Gomes? Meet The Wife Of Joao Moutinho

Ana Sofia Gomes is famous for being the wife of Portuguese footballer Joao Moutinho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ana Sofia Gomes is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can’t even check her photos on Instagram because she has kept them private. Her day-to-day life is a complete mystery. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning wife of Joao Moutinho.

Joao Moutinho started his journey with Sporting CP. Gradually, he developed himself into a top player in his position and earned international call-ups. He had a significant role in Portugal’s EURO triumph. Currently playing with Wolves, Moutinho has been giving some top-notch performances from the central midfield zone. Enough about his career, we believe you are here to learn more about the stunning wife of Joao Moutinho. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Ana Sofia Gomes Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 29, 1986 Place of Birth Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency England Partner Joao Moutinho Job Housewife Instagram @anamoutinho8 Height 5 ft 4 inches (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Ana Sofia Gomes Childhood and Family

Ana Sofia Gomes’ date of birth is January 29, 1986. The Portuguese beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.

The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and wants. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Joao Moutinho.

Ana Sofia Gomes is Portuguese. (Credit: lux.iol.pt website)

Ana Sofia Gomes Education

Ana hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in France, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Moutinho at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.

Ana Sofia Gomes career

Ana’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple has two children together; hence the Portuguese beauty spends most of her time with her kids.

She also manages household chores. Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Moutinho spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Ana doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Ana’s current role is under review. (Credit: lux.iol.pt website)

Ana Sofia Gomes Net Worth

Ana hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. She doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, so she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Moutinho, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants.

Ana often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Ana Sofia Gomes and Joao Moutinho relationship

Joao Moutinho and his wife, Ana, met when they were in their early teens. He wasn’t a big star of the team. Despite his stardom, Ana was attracted to the Portuguese star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets.

Joao Moutinho and his wife, Ana, met when they were in their early teens. (Image: Getty Images)

Despite career pressure, Moutinho’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo tied the knot in 2017 at a private wedding ceremony, where only a few of their close friends and family members were invited.

The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Ana Sofia Gomes and Joao Moutinho Children

The duo has two beautiful daughters – Victoria Moutinho and Lara Moutinho. Moutinho revealed that the couple was expecting a child in 2021.

Joao Moutinho with his wife and children. (Credit: Imgur)

Ana Sofia Gomes Social media

Ana is not excessively obsessed with Social media. She prefers to spend quality family time rather than scrolling through social media pages. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private and doesn’t have a lot of activity as well.

FAQs about Ana Sofia Gomes

When did Ana Sofia Gomes and Joao Moutinho get married? They got married in 2007. What is Ana Sofia Gomes doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Ana Sofia Gomes? She is 36 years old. Nationality of Ana Sofia Gomes? She is Portuguese. What is Ana Sofia Gomes’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

