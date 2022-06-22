Margarida Corceiro – Joao Felix Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Margarida Corceiro is famous for being the girlfriend of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Margarida Corceiro has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. But the excessive attention from the media has put her into trouble a few times earlier, which even had a great effect on her relationship with Felix, but she has managed to get her love life back on track.

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019 for a record fee and it was believed that the Portuguese wonderkid would become the next superstar of La Liga. Even though he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential yet, he has shown impressive results and continues to be a crucial player for the Madrid-based team.

Margarida Corceiro Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 26, 2002 Place of Birth Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency Portugal Partner Joao Felix Job Model and Actress Instagram @magui_corceiro Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Margarida Corceiro Childhood and Family

On October 26, 2002, Margarida was born in Portugal, making her Portuguese. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Joao Felix.

Margarida was born in Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

Margarida Corceiro Education

Margarida went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Lisbon After completing high school graduation to give acting a shot.

Margarida Corceiro Career

Margarida is a professional model and actress. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.

After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Portuguese films. She made her TV debut in “Prisioneira.” She has been working in Bem me Quer since 2020, which is a TVI production.

Margarida is a professional model and actress. (Credit: Instagram)

Margarida Corceiro Net Worth

Margarida’s net worth is pretty significant, mostly representing earnings from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix relationship

Joao Felix met his girlfriend in 2019. The Portuguese forward was playing for Benfica at that time, and he was gradually gathering fame. Margarida was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. The media accused Margarida of cheating Felix in 2020. However, the Portuguese beauty denied the claim and suggested he is still loyal to Felix.

Joao Felix with his girlfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision, but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.

Margarida Corceiro Social media

Margarida is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a beach lover. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her beautiful body has created an alluring status that attracts people.

Margarida has a large follower base on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Margarida Corceiro

When did Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Margarida Corceiro doing now? She is a model and actress. How old is Margarida Corceiro? She is 20 years old. Nationality of Margarida Corceiro? She is Portuguese. What is Margarida Corceiro’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

