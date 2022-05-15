Jena Frumes – Jesse Lingard Ex Girlfriend, her Family, and more 

Jena Frumes is famous for being the Ex Girlfriend of Manchester United star Jesse Lingard. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jena Frumes has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television personality and model. Well, the American beauty got into a wonderful relationship with Lingard in 2017. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it ended.

Jesse Lingard’s career at Manchester United remains in complete misery. The Forward couldn’t live up to his potential and fell from the pecking order. But he is still fighting for his place on the team. His career is very intriguing, but we are concentrating more on his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning ex-girlfriend of Jesse Lingard.

Jena Frumes Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth New Jersey Nationality American Residency Los Angeles, California Former Partner Jesse Lingard Job Television personality and Model Instagram @jenafrumes Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Jena Frumes Childhood and Family

Jena was born in New Jersey; hence, she is American. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning ex-girlfriend of Jesse Lingard.

Jena was born in New Jersey, America. (Credit: Instagram)

Jena Frumes Education

Jena went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. She graduated with a degree in theatre and dance from North Carolina Central University.

Jena Frumes career

Jena is a professional reality show actress. Her big break came when she featured in a comedy reality show named ‘MTV’s Wild ‘N Out’. Her role became an instant hit. Later she also worked in a 2016 short film called ‘Mango and Guava’.

Jena started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The American beauty is currently a renowned model and worked with some of the biggest companies in America.

Jena is a professional reality show actress. (Credit: Instagram)

Jena Frumes Net Worth

Jena has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Jena Frumes and Jesse Lingard relationship

Jesse Lingard met with his ex-girlfriend in 2016. But it took one year for them to understand the connection between them. They started going on dates from 2017, but kept their relationship out of the public eye initially. Even though Lingard didn’t post any image of her, she posted photos of them on her Instagram which brought attention towards them. They haven’t shared why they broke up, but Jena posted some cryptic messages after getting separated. Frumes tweeting: “At least I can say I tried plus enjoyed the ride. Wish you the best @JesseLingard.”

Jesse Lingard met with his ex-girlfriend in 2016. (Credit: goal.com)

Jena Frumes and Jesse Lingard Children

The duo doesn’t have any children. They were together for a short period of time and didn’t go much deeper in the aspect of strengthening their relationship, hence they weren’t comfortable in welcoming a newborn.

Jena Frumes Social media

Jena is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her self and sometimes with her new boyfriend (Jason Derulo) and child. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

Jena is very famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Jena Frumes

When did Jena Frumes and Jesse Lingard get married? They didn’t get married. What is Jena Frumes doing now? She is a TV personality and model. How old is Jena Frumes? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Jena Frumes? She is American. What is Jena Frumes’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.