Jarell Quansah 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jarell Quansah is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Liverpool and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Jarell Amorin Quansah famously called Jarell Quansah is a product of Liverpool’s academy and currently plays for the reserve team of the club primarily. He is yet to make his Premier League debut with the club and hopes to succeed under the Gaffer Jurgen Klopp.

The centre-back has played for England in its youth levels and is yet to make his senior appearance for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Jarell Quansah is a product of Liverpool’s academy and currently plays for the reserve team of the club. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Warrington, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £127k Age 19 Birthday 29 January 2003 Nationality English Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Liverpool Achievements 1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Jarell Quansah Net Worth and Salary

Jarell is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £127k as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €100k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £40,560 per year playing for Premier League club Liverpool. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals.

Jarell Quansah Club Career

Jarell joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of 5 and has played in every division of the club’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club on 4 February 2021. He was the captain of the U18 team of Liverpool for the 2020/21 season and they finished as runners-up in the FA Youth Cup.

Jarell Quansah signed his first professional contract with Liverpool on 4 February 2021. (Credits: @jarellquansah Instagram)

The next season he was appointed as the captain of the UEFA Youth Team and was simultaneously for the reserve team of the club in Premier League 2 and in the EFL Cup. He was an important player in the team’s victory in the Lancashire Senior Cup.

Jarell Quansah International Career

Jarell is eligible to represent England, Scotland, Ghana and Barbados at International levels due to his descent. He was called up for the U16 team of England in 2018 and has managed to score a goal in his two appearances for the side.

He was included for the U17 and U18 teams of the nation and made 4 appearances combined for the side. He was included in England’s squad for the U19 Euro. He was an important player in the tournament and helped the team win the cup on 1 July 2022. His performances in the tournament earned him a spot in the UEFA Team of the Tournament.

Jarell Quansah.



A one man defence tonight. The future. pic.twitter.com/HrwF78J7NT — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 1, 2022

Jarell Quansah Family

Jarell was born on 29 January 2003 in Warrington, England. His brother, Keenan, is also a footballer – a right-back who currently plies his trade with nearby Southport FC in the National League.

His Grandfather Samuel Quansah is a former Ghana international who moved to England in the 1950s, and after trials with Man United settled in the lower leagues, including with Stalybridge Celtic. They have supported him a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Jarell Quansah’s Girlfriend

Jarell Amorin Quansah is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Jarell Amorin Quansah is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @jarellquansah Instagram)

The Centre-back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jarell Quansah Cars and Tattoos

Jarell Amorin Quansah has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Warrington. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

FAQs about Jarell Quansah