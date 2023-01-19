Jan Bednarek 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jan Bednarek is a professional football player from Poland who currently plays as a centre-back for Aston Villa on loan from Southampton FC in the English Premier League and the Poland national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jan Kacper Bednarek famously called Jan Bednarek joined the Premier League club Aston Villa on loan from the English club Southampton FC in 2022. He continues to work hard and improve his game, and it is likely that we will see him achieve even more success in the future.

The centre-back has represented Poland’s youth and the senior team at the international level and has been a consistent player for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Jan Bednarek joined the Premier League club Aston Villa on loan from the English club Southampton FC in 2022. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jan Bednarek Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Słupca, Poland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth 5.2 Million Pounds Age 26 Birthday 12 April 1996 Nationality Polish Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Lech Poznań II, Lech Poznań, Górnik Łęczna, Southampton, Aston Villa Achievements 1X POLISH CHAMPION

1X POLISH SUPER CUP WINNER Wife Julia Bednarek Children Lilly Social Media Instagram

Jan Bednarek Net Worth and Salary

Jan has become a key player for both Southampton F.C. and the Poland national team and has been earning a whopping salary of 1.5 million pounds per year by playing for Southampton. The net worth of Jan Bednarek in 2023 is estimated at around 5.2 million pounds as footballing has contributed much to his income. The current market value of the player is estimated at around 7.2 million pounds.

Jan Bednarek Club Career

Jan began his youth career with Lech Poznań, where he developed his skills and eventually made his professional debut in 2014. He made over 60 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals. On 1 July 2017, he was signed by Southampton F.C. for a reported transfer fee of 5 million pounds.

Oh man, ice cold from Jan Bednarek 👌🥊 #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/qw1okFnIHy — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 9, 2019

Bednarek made his debut for the club against Wolves in the EFL Cup on 23 August 2017 and the match ended in a 2-0 loss. After the departure of Virgil Van Dijk in 2018, he made his Premier League debut as the manager switched to a 3-back formation. He made his league debut against Chelsea on 14 April 2018 and the match ended in a 3-2 defeat.

He became a regular starter for the team, playing an important role in the defence. He has made over 100 appearances for the club and has shown his versatility by playing as a centre-back and as a right-back. He was loaned out to Aston Villa on 1 September 2022 for a season.

Jan Bednarek International Career

Bednarek has also made over 50 appearances for the Poland national team, where he has represented his country in multiple tournaments including the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020. He was a regular starter for Poland in the World Cup, playing all three games in the group stage and helping his team reach the Round of 16.

Jan Bednarek has represented his country in multiple tournaments including the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020.(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Jan Bednarek Family

Jan was born on December 3, 1995, in Gryfino, Poland. He is very close to his family and often mentions his parents and brothers as a big motivation for him. He is also active on social media and has a good relationship with his fans, who appreciate his hard work and dedication. His brother Filip is also a professional football player who plays a goalkeeper for Lech Poznan.

Jan Bednarek Wife – Julia Bednarek

Jan married Julia Bednarek on 18 June 2022. The happy couple was blessed with a baby girl in August 2021 and later the couple named her Lilly. The couple seems to spend every vacation together and everyone hopes that they have a happy life together.

Jan Badnarek with his wife Julia Badnarek and daughter Lilly celebrating Christmas together. (Credits: janbadnarek_ Instagram)

Jan has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jan Bednarek Cars and Tattoos

Jan has not been spotted driving a car in the streets. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

