Everything to know about James Rodriguez girlfriend, Shannon De Lima

James Rodriguez is one of the top names in world football. The player has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world. However, he keeps on winning outside of the field too. The Columbian is dating Shannon De Lima.

Shannon De Lima with James Rodriguez (via Euro Football Rumours)

Don’t know much about her? You are at the right place. Let us follow the life of Shannon De Lima –

James Rodriguez girlfriend: Shannon De Lima

Shannon de Lima was born on January 6th, 1988. She was raised in Venezuela. Information about her parents is not available.

Other information about her education, growing up years and siblings are also kept private.

However, Shannon de Lima is quite a public personality.

She is a gorgeous woman and has followed a career in modelling.

Her primary home is in her hometown. However, she has a property in Miami, United States. She has been living there for a long time.

Shannon De Lima Career

As mentioned above she comes from a Modelling city. She is one of the well-known models in South America.

Shannon was the finalist in the Sambil Model competition. She also reached the final stages of Miss Earth Venezuela. Shannon made the public eye for the first time as she almost won the Miss Earth Venezuela 2005.

Her career took off because of those gigs.

She went on to shoot for multiple magazines. She has also endorsed many fashion, makeup and perfume brands.

Shannon De Lima Relationships

The fact that James Rodriguez is not even her most famous love interest says something.

In 2014, Shannon de Lima married Marc Anthony. There was hardly any sign of their relationship apart from hints on Twitter and Instagram. The two even appeared on a music video of the song “Pale Flower”.

However, the relationship did not last. They filed for divorce in mid-2017. The media termed it as a millionaire divorce.

In 2017, a romantic photo of Sharon and boxer Canelo Alvarez floated around the media. However, nothing materialized.

Shannon and Canelo (via Emirates.co.uk)

She is currently dating James Rodriguez. Both quite often post about east other on their social media. However, In an interview, Shannon mentioned that it is not in her plans to tie the knot with the footballer. However, added that the relationship still has love and trust –

“People get married, get divorced… I don’t know why they waste their time. I am not thinking about a wedding. “I’m really at ease right now. Everything flows in my relationship with James – there’s trust, respect and love. That’s the most important thing.”

The couple is blessed with a baby boy. Samuel was born through surrogacy.

Shannon De Lima Children

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Shannon de Lima is a mother too. The model does a great job in balancing personal and professional life. She is a proud mum of three children –

Daniel Alejandro – her son with actor Coko Sosa

Max and Emme Anthony – her twins with Marc Anthony

Samuel – her son with James Rodriguez

Shannon De Lima Net Worth

Celebrity Net Worth has estimated Shannon de Lima’s net worth to be around $1million.

About James Rodriguez

The Columbian rose through the fame in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. James Rodriguez was given the FIFA Puskas Award for his goal against Uruguay.

The stardom continued to rise as he was signed by Real Madrid following the tournament. Real Madrid are considered one of the biggest clubs in world football.

He continues to be one of the biggest names in this sport.

