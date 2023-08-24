Jack Grealish 2023 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Jack Grealish is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Manchester City and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jack Grealish is one of England’s most promising midfielders in recent years, and his outstanding performances at Aston Villa earned him a lucrative transfer to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

Jack Grealish Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Birmingham, United Kingdom Father’s Name Kevin Grealish Mother’s Name Karen Grealish Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £20 Million Age 28 years Date of Birth 10 September 1995 Nationality English Position Winger, Attacking Midfielder Youth Clubs Highgate United, Aston Villa Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Notts County (loan), Manchester City Achievements (Selected) Aston Villa Young Player of the Season (2014–15), PFA Team of the Year (2018–19 Championship), Aston Villa Player of the Season (2019–20), Champions League(2022-23), Premier League (2021-22, 2022-23), FA Cup(2023) Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Children N.A Sponsorships Nike Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Jack Grealish’s net worth and salary

Grealish’s net worth is estimated to be approximately 20 million pounds as of May 2023. He was the most expensive player in Premier League history when he transferred from Aston Villa to Manchester City for 117.7 million euros.

Grealish was rewarded with a lucrative deal after signing for City for such a big fee. He earns a whopping salary of 12 Million Euros (10.8 Million Pound) per year. Only Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland earn more at the club, with a weekly salary of 360,000 euros (420,000 euros).

Jack Grealish has a net worth of £20 Million. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jack Grealish Club Career

Grealish was born in Birmingham, England, and has supported Aston Villa since he was six years old. In March 2012, he was listed as an unused replacement in a Premier League match against Chelsea when he was 16 years old. Grealish was a member of the club’s under-19 team that won the NextGen series in 2012–13.

Grealish signed a youth loan with League One club Notts County on September 13, 2013, and was given the number 7 shirt. On 14 September 2013, he made his Notts County debut, replacing David Bell in the 59th minute of a 3–1 away defeat to Milton Keynes Dons. Grealish’s loan at Notts County was extended until the end of the season on January 17, 2014. In 38 games, he scored five goals and added seven assists.

Grealish returned to Aston Villa after his loan with Notts County ended on 7 May 2014, making his Premier League debut as an 87th-minute replacement for Ryan Bertrand in a 4–0 away defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester City’s English midfielder Jack Grealish has been a key player in the team’s success. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Grealish signed a new four-year deal with Aston Villa on October 14, 2014. Grealish made his FA Cup third-round debut in a 1-0 victory over Blackpool at Villa Park. Before being replaced, he played 75 minutes.

Manchester City announced on August 5, 2021, that Grealish has signed a six-year contract extension until 2027. Several sites stated that Aston Villa received a £100 million transfer price, making it the most expensive sale of an English player and the largest cost ever paid by a British team.

He was a crucial player for the team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23 beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the finals. He was also part of the team that won the treble in 2022-23.

Jack Grealish International career

Grealish, despite being from England, has chosen to represent the Republic of Ireland at the international level thus far. He has played for the Republic of Ireland since he was 14 years old, winning caps at all levels from under-15 to under-21.

Jack Grealish in international action. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Grealish was nominated to the Ireland U21 team again in August 2014. Grealish was initially expected to deny the call-up to the U21s since he was indecisive about his international future, but he did play for Ireland U21 in a 2–0 loss to Germany.

After speaking with Martin O’Neill, it was later revealed that Grealish had denied a call up to the senior Irish squad. Grealish withdrew from Ireland’s U21 team for a game against Norway in October 2014 to play in a private friendly for his club Aston Villa, and England U21 manager Gareth Southgate acknowledged that the FA was keeping an eye on the player’s position.

Grealish declared his decision to join England at the international level on September 28, 2015. On May 19, 2016, he made his England Under-21 debut against Portugal. On 29 June, he made his senior debut against Germany in the EURO 2020 round of 16 match.

Jack Grealish Family

Mr. Kevin Grealish, a businessman, is Jack Grealish’s father, and Mrs. Karen Grealish, a homemaker, is his mother. He had four siblings, the youngest of whom, Keelan Daniel Grealish, died in the year 2000 from sudden infant death syndrome. Kevan Grealish was his younger brother’s name. Kiera Grealish and Holly Grealish are her sisters’ names.

Jack Grealish’s Girlfriend- Sasha Attwood

Sasha Attwood is Jack Grealish’s lovely girlfriend. They’ve known each other since they were children. They attended the same school. It’s unclear whether they fell in love at first sight. However, the two had been friends for many years. They appear to be madly in love.

Sasha Attwood.

Grealish also has endorsement deals with Nike and Electronic Arts, bringing him even more money on top of his lucrative Manchester City pay.

His current contract with Nike is scheduled to expire at the conclusion of the season, but the American firm is prepared to provide him with a better deal in the following years, despite proposals from other major brands such as Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour.

Jack Grealish Car and Tattoo

Jack Grealish doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. The Englishman drives a Range Rover.

Jack Grealish Social Media

Jack Grealish is active on major social media platforms.

FAQs about Jack Grealish

