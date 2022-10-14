How To Bet On Soccer

Soccer is becoming more and more popular to bet on in the U.S. It is not quite as popular as football, basketball and baseball yet, but it is increasingly becoming an extremely popular sport for sports bettors in the U.S. to bet on.

In this article, we will get into an easy way for the average sports bettor to bet on soccer. Like other sports, soccer has many opportunities for you to place all kinds of different bets.

Don’t expect to see a ton of scoring in soccer. There are many different ways you can go about betting on soccer. Let’s jump into the different types of bets that are available in soccer.

Moneyline –

Just like every other sport, soccer offers a moneyline bet. This is determining who you think is going to win the match. As usual, betting the moneyline underdog will give you better payouts. Let’s look at the two different types of moneyline bets in soccer.

3 – Way Moneyline: Bet on the home team or away team to win, or you can bet on a draw. In soccer, the score will decide the bet after 90 minutes plus any referee stoppage time. If the game goes to extra time or a shootout, then your bet will be decided on the score after the 90 minutes plus the stoppage time.

2 – Way Moneyline: When you are betting the 2-Way moneyline, a draw option is not available. You have to be able to pick the correct winner. If the game ends up in a tie, then the bet is a push and refunded.

Point Spread & Betting the Spread –

Point Spread Betting: The favorite will need to overcome the number of the spread in order to cash out this bet. The underdog will need to lose by less than whatever the odds are set at or just win the game outright to win this bet.

Spread Betting: The odds are not fixed and the amount you can win or lose by will depend on what the results of the game are.

Goal Line Over/Under –

This is a very common bet on soccer as well. You must decide on whether the number of goals for a match is going to be more or fewer than the number that is set. This is also called over/under betting.

You don’t need to choose a winner, you are betting on how many goals will be scored by each team combined. You will see lines with a half a goal number like other sports.

This ensures the total will be more or less than the line posted. If the goal line is set at 2 and both teams score 2 goals combined, the bet will be a push and refunded.

When making your Soccer Picks, you will also have prop bets that are an option as well like all sports. Research is key to placing these types of bets so be sure to always be looking for different angles and trends to jump on. These are the basic terms and ways to bet on soccer, so put in a little work and let’s make some money!