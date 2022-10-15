Armando Broja 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Armando Broja is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Premier League club Chelsea and in this blog, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Armando Broja returned from Southampton in 2022 after the loan period got over and was included in the Chelsea first-team squad after spending two years’ time in the reserve squads. He has represented the Albania national football team from the youth level to the senior level.

The English striker is yet to become a starter for the team and continues fighting for his spot in the starting eleven. In the coming paragraphs, we will see the 21-year-old English striker’s bio in detail.

Armando Broja is a Chelsea player.(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Armando Broja Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Slough, England Father’s Name Xhevahir Broja Mother’s Name Blerina Broja Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £1.5 Million Age 21 Birthday 10 September 2001 Nationality English Position Striker Senior Clubs Chelsea, Vitesse, Southampton Achievements 1X ENGLISH YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER (U18) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Armando Broja Net Worth and Salary

The English striker has just started his career at the top level and is working hard to shine with the Blues. The net worth of Armando Broja is reported at around £1.5 Million. The market value of the player is valued at 22 million pounds.

Broja signed a new contract with the Blues in September 2022 which earns him a salary of £442,000 per year. It is certain that he will be getting a salary rise with his impressive performances.

Armando Broja Club Career

Broja started his footballing career at Burnham Juniors youth academy. He left the academy in 2007 after passing the trials at Tottenham. After two years with the team, he joined Chelsea’s youth academy in 2009.

He played with the youths till 2020 and then signed his first professional contract with the Blues on 26 February 2020 for a two-year deal. On 8 March 2020, he made his first professional debut for Chelsea against Everton in a 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

A new deal for Armando Broja! ✍️🔵 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 2, 2022

In August 2020, he was loaned out to the Dutch club Vitesse for a period of one year. He made 30 appearances for the side scoring ten goals in all competitions and returned to Chelsea. Again he was loaned out, this time to Southampton in 2021.

He made 32 appearances for the club netting 6 goals in all competitions and then returned to Chelsea to sign a new contract that allows him to stay at the club till 2028. He has appeared six times in the 2022/23 season.

Armando Broja International Career

In 2019, Broja received a first call-up to represent the Albania U19 national football team. Broja made his debut with Albania in the first friendly match against Kosovo in a friendly match and scored in that match. He was called up for the U21 squad just within 10 days after his debut with the U19 side.

Broja debuted against Wales U21 in a friendly and again scored on his debut. He debuted with the senior national team in September 2020 against Lithuania which resulted in a 1-0 loss. He scored his International goal which was the match-winner against Hungary in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The net worth of Armando Broja is £1.5 Million. (Credits: @armando.broja Instagram)

Armando Broja Personal Life and Family

Broja was born on 10 September 2001 in Slough, England to an Albanian couple. He was the eldest child and has 2 younger sisters. His father Xhevahir Broja is a huge football fan and made Armando watch Ronaldo Nazario which inspired him to become a striker. His mother Blerina Broja hasn’t been spoken much about but has made a lot of sacrifices to make him succeed.

Armando Broja Girlfriend

Armando Broja has not spoken much about his private life in public. There are many female fans who have a crush on the young striker, but he seems to not consider those and focus on football. Broja is currently single and not dating anyone.

Armando Broja has just started to shine and is attracting sponsors with his style of play. He has an endorsement deal with Nike and as a part of the deal, he wears Nike boots for the matches. With his skills and abilities on the pitch, it’s just a matter of time to get to the top level.

Armando Broja played for Southampton on loan from Chelsea in 2021. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Armando Broja Cars and Tattoos

Unlike many footballers, Armando doesn’t seem to fancy tattooing himself with reference to the pictures he has posted on his social media or may even have some tattoos which he feels shy to show on the camera. His net worth is just starting to boom and will see him soon on the streets of London driving some fancy cars.

