Houston Dynamo’s Remarkable Journey in the MLS Cup Playoffs: “You’re Allowed to Dream”

In a stunning turn of events, the Houston Dynamo FC has overcome the odds to reach the Western Conference Semifinals, marking a significant milestone in their MLS journey. The Dynamo’s resurgence in 2023, under the leadership of Ben Olsen, came to the forefront on a memorable Saturday night when they triumphed over Real Salt Lake in a penalty shootout following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regulation.

This victory not only avenged their earlier shootout defeat but also showcased the remarkable resilience and determination of the team.

Olsen, reflecting on the performance, praised his team’s unwavering spirit, stating, “There’s a certain resiliency that they had… We revamped the team [this offseason], but we revamped it with winners and guys that have been around in these types of games, been in championships, have won championships… I think that really helps.” Indeed, Houston’s veterans played pivotal roles, with Héctor Herrera and Corey Baird combining for a crucial goal, and Steve Clark delivering an outstanding performance in the shootout. However, the moment that sealed their progress to the Conference Semifinals was orchestrated by 24-year-old Griffin Dorsey, who confidently converted the deciding spot-kick.

Dorsey expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by coach Ben Olsen, saying, “All I know is I got the nod, and that was the moment that I wanted… It’s a testament to Ben believing in me, and I hold that tight to my heart.”

Battle-tested

Houston Dynamo’s playing style in 2023 has been characterized by fluid, attractive soccer, which is a testament to their transformation under Olsen. He has instilled a gritty, never-give-up mentality reminiscent of his playing days and coaching tenure with D.C. United. This mentality proved pivotal in their Round One victory, particularly in the face of Real Salt Lake’s physical approach.

Olsen acknowledged the challenges posed by RSL’s tactics, stating, “I think the physicality was always going to be a part of their game plan against us… They are a very resilient team… So we knew it was going to be very difficult, and to keep them off the board is difficult as well.”

One of the defining factors of the Dynamo’s resurgence has been the presence of veteran leadership on the field. This leadership was evident when Diego Luna scored the equalizer for Salt Lake in the 65th minute. Erik Sviatchenko, a 32-year-old former Danish international, rallied his teammates, emphasizing their experience in handling high-pressure situations. Olsen commended the maturity and experience of his players, highlighting their ability to steady the ship when things got tough.

Keep dreaming

The transformation of the Houston Dynamo has been nothing short of remarkable. After a five-year absence from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, they have already secured the 2023 US Open Cup and are now progressing to the Conference Semifinals. Even Ben Olsen, who took over as head coach just over a year ago, admitted to being pleasantly surprised by the rapid turnaround, saying, “It’s only been a year?… We’re a little ahead of schedule in that development process of building this team. But that’s great. We can worry about sustaining it. But for now, we just want to keep it rolling.”

As they look ahead to hosting Sporting Kansas City after the international break, the Dynamo show no signs of backing down. Brimming with confidence and secure in their new identity, they remain determined to keep their dreams alive. Griffin Dorsey encapsulated this spirit by declaring, “We’re just gonna keep rolling… Keep dreaming, keep believing.” When asked if the Dynamo are already dreaming of winning the MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9, Olsen’s response was resounding: “Why not? You’re allowed to dream!”