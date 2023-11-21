Celebrities who have invested in UK football clubs and the role they play

The world’s biggest sports stars, musicians and Hollywood actors alike all have one thing in common – they tend to be incredibly wealthy. Some of them invest their riches into various industries, one of which is football.

There are various ways to make direct investments in the beautiful game, but celebrities cannot get any closer than owning a stake in a football club. Many globally adored stars have ventured into the prestigious English football pyramid by investing in historic clubs.

LeBron James – Liverpool FC

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever. However, he also has interests in other sports, evidenced by his minority stake in Liverpool FC.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward invested in the club at a time when their fortunes were not quite as positive as they have been under Jurgen Klopp.

The small forward undoubtedly struck gold with the investment he still holds to this day, but what role has he played at the club since he became a shareholder?

James has collaborated with the club on many commercial projects. The club have launched LeBron James merchandise on several occasions, which is a clear benefit of a significant global celebrity holding a stake in the club.

The four-time NBA champion is also spotted visiting Anfield Stadium several times a year. He certainly likes to keep a close eye on his ever-growing investment in Merseyside.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s joint ownership of Wrexham AFC has been frequently documented in recent times.

The Hollywood duo took over the club in 2020 and have already guided them to a promotion back to the Football League, after several years stuck in the National League.

The pair certainly play a more active role in the lower-league club than James does at Liverpool, although that is no surprise considering they own the club outright.

Since acquiring Wrexham, they have played a leading role in major off-field duties such as recruitment and contract extensions.

Some of their biggest coups include the signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster and the renewal of star striker Paul Mullin following the team’s promotion to League Two.

Few owners in the entire history of British football can claim to have influenced a club’s fortunes as rapidly as the famous actors did in the North of Wales. They were the catalyst for a remarkable rise, and they could yet take Wrexham much further up the English pyramid.

Reynolds and McElhenney have shown that celebrity owners can have a direct impact on the football played on the pitch, rather than simply drawing increased commercial interest in their clubs.

James and the Wrexham duo are examples of different types of celebrity owners who play out contrasting roles at their football clubs. For LeBron, Liverpool is a side investment whereas at Wrexham Reynolds and McElhenney have made the club their main priority.

Celebrity involvement at football clubs seems to make for beneficial partnerships overall, regardless of the level of control that popular worldwide stars may have at British teams.