Naomi Dann – Harvey Barnes Girlfriend, her Family and more

Who Is Naomi Dann? Meet The Girlfriend Of Harvey Barnes

Naomi Dann is famous for being the girlfriend of Leicester City star Harvey Barnes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Naomi has already achieved success in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. We will be also sharing how she met with Leicester City star Harvey Barnes and formed a beautiful relationship.

Harvey Barnes has given a productive spell in the last 2 seasons for Leicester City. The English midfielder has grown up through the Foxes’ youth divisions rapidly and earned the trust of the manager due to his work rate and dedication. Naomi has been part of the whole journey as the English lady has been with the midfielder for a long time. So, follow along to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Harvey Barnes.

Naomi Dann Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 12, 1998 Place of Birth Burnley, England Nationality English Residency England Husband Harvey Barnes Job Model and Influncer Instagram @naomidannnn Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Sisters – Beth and Emily Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Naomi Dann Childhood and Family

On June 12, 1998, Naomi was born in Burnley, England, making her nationality English. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Our information suggests she has two sisters – Beth and Emily. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Harvey Barnes.

Naomi was born in Burnley, England. (Credit: Instagram)

Naomi Dann Education

Naomi went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. The English beauty earned a degree in 2020.

Naomi Dann career

Naomi is advancing in the modelling world. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including insta.fit, a brand that guides people on how to live a healthier life.

Naomi’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She has started gaining popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She has a great potential of earning money in the social media industry if she starts monetising.

Naomi is a brand ambassador for insta.fit. (Credit: Instagram)

Naomi Dann Net Worth

Naomi hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her modelling gigs.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Naomi’s boyfriend, Harvey Barnes, earns a significant income from his Leicester City contract.

Naomi Dann and Harvey Barnes relationship

Harvey Barnes and his girlfriend, Naomi, have known each other since childhood. They were a part of a small friend group first and gradually developed feelings for each other. They started dating in 2013. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together.

The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. But, they don’t share many activities online because they want to keep their relationship low-key. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Harvey Barnes and his girlfriend, Naomi were good friends before turning into partners. (Credit: Instagram)

Naomi Dann and Harvey Barnes Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children at this point. They are both young and have a lot of time for such a crucial activity.

Naomi Dann Social media

Naomi has earned a significant fan following on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of images from her party nights with friends.

Naomi loves partying. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Naomi Dann

When did Naomi Dann and Harvey Barnes get married? They are yet to get married. What is Naomi Dann doing now? She is a model and an Influncer. How old is Naomi Dann? She is 23 years old. Nationality of Naomi Dann? She is English. What is Naomi Dann’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

