Rosie Williams is a famous Love Island star and she is known to be the former girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Rosie has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Rosie and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks- how they formed their bond and why it ended.

Harry Winks has been involved with Tottenham from his teenage days. After getting the promotion to the first team in 2016, the Englishman developed himself into a top performer. Even though his growth wasn’t rapid, slowly he became a crucial asset to the team and remains a vital part of the squad to this day.

We are not going to talk more about his career, as we believe you are here to learn more about his love life. Without further ado, let’s learn about Rosie Williams – the former girlfriend of Harry Winks.

Rosie Williams Facts & Wiki

Birthday 23 September 1991 Place of Birth Glamorgan, South Wales Nationality Welsh Residency England Ex-Partner Harry Winks Job Model and Instagram star and TV personality Instagram @rosieawilliams Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Rosie Williams Childhood and Family

Rosie was born on 23 September 1991, in Glamorgan, South Wales, making her nationality Welsh. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Harry Winks.

Rosie was born in Glamorgan, South Wales. (Credit: Instagram)

Rosie Williams Education

Rosie went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Welsh beauty earned a degree in law from the University of Law, in Guildford.

Rosie Williams career

Rosie was interested in the TV industry growing up and followed the TV series Ally McBeal and the movie Legally Blonde from her heart. After finishing law studies she joined as a solicitor and worked at senior courts in both Wales and England. However, she was lacking the kick that made her happy. So she decided to leave her job and pursue her dream. Rosie’s spell in the TV show: ‘Love Island’ became hugely famous and it earned a good amount of money and fame.

Rosie is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands.

Rosie’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Rosie Williams in the show ‘Love Island’. (Credit: Heat Magazine)

Rosie Williams Net Worth

Rosie hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.

Rosie Williams and Harry Winks relationship

Harry Winks was spotted with his girlfriend for the first time on July 5, 2018, outside London’s Shangri-La hotel. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had so much in common. The couple built a strong bond quickly and remained inseparable for a period of time. But in the later stages, Rosie’s fame started to bother Winks and he felt pressured in the relationship. Finally, Rosie dumped the Tottenham star and the duo parted ways ending their short fling.

Harry Winks with his girlfriend Rosie Williams. (Pictures by : iCelebTV)

Rosie Williams and Harry Winks Children

The duo doesn’t have any children together. The duo didn’t get much deep into their relationship. They were young at that time and remained pretty busy in their jobs which made it impossible to even think of welcoming a child.

Rosie Williams Social media

Rosie has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her strong fashion sense has managed to keep the audience interested.

Rosie has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Rosie Williams

When did Rosie Williams and Harry Winks get married? They are separated. What is Rosie Williams doing now? She is a model and an Instagram star. How old is Rosie Williams? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Rosie Williams? She is a Model and Instagram star. What is Rosie Williams’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.