Hakim Ziyech 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Hakim Ziyech is a Moroccan professional footballer who currently plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League. Ziyech, who is youthful, nimble, and skilled, is one of the few young footballers whose elegance and fantastic talents have catapulted him into the spotlight in recent years.

Following his spell in a team dominated by youthful players, the star who was an integral component of the Ajax squad in the 2018/19 Champions League grabbed the attention of experts. His effect on the club helped Ajax finish in the final four of the 2018/19 Champions League despite lacking the experience of other elite teams in the competition.

Hakim Ziyech Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Dronten, Netherlands Father’s Name N.A Mother’s Name N.A Star Sign Pisces Net Worth $7 million Age 29 years Date of Birth 19 March 1993 Nationality Dutch, Moroccan Position Attacking Midfielder, Winger Youth Clubs Reaal Dronten, ASV Dronten, Heerenveen Senior Clubs Heerenveen, Twente, Ajax, Chelsea Achievements (Selected) Eredivisie (2018–19), KNVB Cup (2018–19), Johan Cruyff Shield (2019), UEFA Champions League (2020–21), UEFA Super Cup (2021), FIFA Club World Cup (2021) Wife Single Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Hakim Ziyech net worth and salary

The Dutch footballer has an estimated net worth of $7 million and earns around $6.8 million per year with Chelsea as of May 2022. We are convinced that endorsements and sponsorship agreements will be knocking on his door soon after his recent accomplishments.

Chelsea F.C. offered him a five-year, $28 million contract, with an annual average salary of $6.8 million. Ziyech will make a basic salary of $6.8 million in 2022, with a $6.8 million cap hit.

Hakim Ziyech has a net worth of $7 million. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech Club Career

Reaal Dronten was his first football club when he was a kid. He transferred to Heerenveen in 2004 and made his professional career debut in 2012. He joined the Netherlands national team in the same year and then shifted to Morocco’s national team as a midfielder in 2015.

Ziyech made his formal debut for Heerenveen against Rapid București in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round on August 2, 2012, playing a total of 53 minutes before being substituted. On August 10, he made his Eredivisie debut for the team in a 0–2 loss against NEC. In 2012, Ziyech made his professional debut for Dutch club Heerenveen.

He was signed by Ajax for $14.3 million in August 2016. He then agreed to a five-year contract with the company. In September 2015, he scored his first Ajax goal against Willem II in the KNVB Cup.

He had a terrific season with Ajax in his final season. His first Champions League goal came in a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid, but he scored twice more in Ajax’s 4-1 dismantling of the reigning champions in the second leg.

The play of the Dutch midfielder, who was also in top form, helped Ajax reach the Champions League semi-finals. In the first leg of his team’s semi-final match against Tottenham Hotspur, he scored the lone goal.

Hakim Ziyech is a Chelsea player. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard inked a $42.9 million five-year contract with West London as his first summer signing. He did admit, though, that the club’s former management impacted his choice to join Chelsea, and that the move was rushed.

Frank Lampard, according to the player, played a vital part in his quick move to Chelsea. Ajax and Ziyech agreed to an agreement after the January transfer window closed in February 2020, and he joined the team last summer.

Hakim Ziyech International career

Born in the Netherlands, Hakim Ziyech had the opportunity to feature for the Ducth. However, he chose to represent Morocco at the senior level. He was called up to the senior squad for the first time in May 2015, for friendlies against the United States and Latvia. He played in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match and in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Ziyech was dropped from the national team roster in September 2021 owing to a bad attitude, having previously declined to participate due to an apparent ailment. Ziyech was then left out of Morocco’s roster for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Hakim Ziyech in action for his national side. (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

After resigning from the national team, the Chelsea midfielder stunned the football world by stating that he would no longer represent Morocco at the international level. Instead of flying to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 with his team, he stayed at Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech Family

Ziyech had a close bond with his father, who died in 2003 while the Chelsea star was still a child. He admires his mother for her selfless commitment to caring for their children’s needs. He has a close relationship with his seven siblings. Faouzi Ziyech was close to him as a youngster and used to drive him to training.

Hakim Ziyech Girlfriend- Does he have one?

Hakim Ziyech is not dating anyone as of 2022. According to our information, Hakim Ziyech had at least one prior relationship. He has never been married before.

Hakim Ziyech Car and Tattoo

Hakim Ziyech has no tattoos on his body. He drives a Lamborghini Urus.

Hakim Ziyech Social Media

Hakim Ziyech is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter N.A N.A Instagram 6.1m followers Here Facebook 5.4M followers Here

FAQs about Hakim Ziyech

What is Hakim Ziyech’ net worth? Hakim Ziyech’s net worth is $7 million. How many clubs have Hakim Ziyech played for? Hakim Ziyech has played with four clubs at senior level – Heerenveen, Twente, Ajax, Chelsea. How old is Hakim Ziyech? He is 29 years old. Nationality of Hakim Ziyech? He is Moroccan. Has Hakim Ziyech ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

