Former Real Madrid midfielder Jose Maria Gutierrez praised Barcelona star Lionel Messi and revealed in which aspect of the game is he unique.

Messi has truly been a winner in his career at Camp Nou and has won several games for the Catalan giants on his own. He is a player with unique technical ability and despite playing for long, he still seems to be going strong.

At 32, Messi continues to receive praise from all over the world. And even Guti Haz, a former Real Madrid player, has heaped the praise on the Argentine playmaker.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti Hernandez (Getty Images)

The manager of UD Almeria, a club which plays in the second-tier of Spanish football, gave an interview to the Universo Valdano program.

He spoke about the players he values the most and said he prefers players who provide two assists out of ten passes but doesn’t like players who just play horizontal passes.

Later, to justify that statement, Guti drew parallels to Messi and said:

“I know only one player who has such a beastly success in the game and that is Messi. Every time he goes out to the field something happens. The others have many ups and downs”.

Guti, who faced the Ballon d’Or winner in several El Clasicos, had previously acknowledged Messi’s brilliance a few years after his retirement.

Lionel Messi (Getty Images)

He mentioned that Zinedine Zidane and the Brazilian Ronaldo were not as decisive as the Argentine and clarified that Messi was the best. He had said this back in 2013.

And it is clear that Messi has been the saviour for Barcelona on many occasions. One instance of this is the game against Granada in La Liga.

The Spanish champions were struggling to score and then it was their best player who broke the deadlock in the 76th minute of the game.