Raiane Lima – Gabriel Jesus Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Raiane Lima is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Raiane Lima is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus. Despite being pretty young, the Brazilian beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

After excelling in the Manchester City team spell, Jesus has become a first-team starter under Pep Guardiola. It remains to be seen how his career shapes up in England, but in this article, we will only discuss his love life rather than his professional one. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Gabriel Jesus.

Raiane Lima Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Partner Gabriel Jesus Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @raianelima8 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Raiane Lima Childhood and Family

Raiane was born in Brazil. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Gabriel Jesus.

Raiane Lima Education

Raiane hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Raiane Lima career

Raiane is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Gabriel Jesus became public in 2021. She might have decided to focus more on her family after being pregnant as she has restricted her activities on social media lately.

Raiane Lima Net Worth

Raiane doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Gabriel Jesus is one of Manchester City’s star players. The English club pays him €9,000,000.00 per year, which is a pretty significant amount. His net worth is believed to be over 15 Million euros (13 Million Pound). His huge bank balance helps him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

Raiane Lima and Gabriel Jesus relationship

We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.

The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only revealed that they are dating in July 2021 after they were spotted boarding the City star’s private jet. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They often go out together and talk about several things.

Raiane Lima and Gabriel Jesus Children

The duo recently revealed that they are expecting a child. Both of them posted beautiful images of the baby bump on their respective social media handles.

Raiane Lima Social media

Raiane has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Brazilian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Gabriel Jesus on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to keep their relationship low-key.

FAQs about Raiane Lima

When did Raiane Lima and Gabriel Jesus get married? They are yet to get married. What is Raiane Lima doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Raiane Lima? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Raiane Lima? She is Brazilian. What is Raiane Lima’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.