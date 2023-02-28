Ethan Laird 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ethan Laird is a gifted footballer hailing from England who is currently playing for Queens Park Rangers here, in this article, we will see more about Lewis Hall’s net worth, salary, sponsors, girlfriend, tattoos, cars, and other related topics.

Ethan Benjamin Laird, a rising English football star, was born on August 5, 2001. Currently, he plays in the position of right-back for Queens Park Rangers, a club competing in the EFL Championship. Ethan is on loan from Manchester United, one of the top-tier clubs in the Premier League.

With his speed, agility, and exceptional technical abilities, Ethan has already made a name for himself in the football world and is predicted to have a bright future ahead.

Ethan Laird of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ethan Laird Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Basingstoke, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £956 k Age 21 Birthday 5 August 2001 Nationality English Position Right-back Senior Clubs Manchester United, Milton Keynes Dons, Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth, Queens Park Rangers. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Ethan Laird’s Net Worth and Salary

Ethan Laird is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £956 k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €5.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £275,600 per year playing for Manchester United as a Right-back.

Ethan Laird Club Career

Ethan Laird is a talented English footballer who began his career in Manchester United’s youth system at the age of 10. He made his reserve team debut in March 2018 and signed his first professional contract with the club in October of the same year. However, a long-term injury in a UEFA Youth League match limited his appearances during the 2018-19 season. Laird returned to action the following season, scoring in the opening match of the reserve team’s EFL Trophy campaign, but suffered another injury that ruled him out for two months.

In November 2019, Laird made his senior debut for Manchester United in a Europa League match against Astana. He later joined Milton Keynes Dons on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season and made his professional league debut for the club in January 2021. Laird then joined Swansea City on loan for the 2021-22 season, reuniting with former MK Dons manager Russell Martin. In January 2022, Laird joined AFC Bournemouth on a short-term loan deal.

Manchester United’s English defender Ethan Laird (L) vies with Rayo Vallecano’s Senegalese midfielder Pathe Cisse. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP)

In August 2022, Laird joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the 2022-23 season. He scored his first senior goal for the club in a 3-1 victory over Hull City, converting a cross from opposite full-back Kenneth Paal. Despite his injury setbacks, Laird’s loan moves have allowed him to gain valuable experience and demonstrate his abilities on the field.

Ethan Laird International Career

Ethan Laird is eligible to play for either England or Jamaica at the international level. He has already represented England in youth international football at the under-17, under-18, and under-19 levels. In fact, he was a member of the under-17 squad that hosted the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

Despite his eligibility for Jamaica, he has not yet been called up to their national team. However, his performances on the field have caught the attention of many and could potentially earn him a call-up to either team in the future. Nonetheless, he remains focused on his current club performance and improving his game to achieve his goals.

Ethan Laird Family

Ethan Laird was born on 5 August 2001 in Basingstoke, England. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ethan Laird of Swansea City celebrates after his sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Cardiff City at Swansea.com Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ethan Laird’s Girlfriend

Ethan Laird prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Ethan Laird has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Ethan Laird Cars and Tattoos

Ethan Laird has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Basingstoke in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ethan Laird has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Ethan Laird