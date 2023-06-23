Erling Braut Haaland Net Worth 2023, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, cars and more

Norwegian footballer Erling Braut Haaland is just 22 years old and already has a whopping Net Worth. He is already a familiar name in European football and is one of the game’s top strikers.

The ace striker of the Borussia Dortmund side, Haaland appears to be on the path to becoming the next great goalscorer in football history. If his numbers from the last few seasons are anything to go by, it only appears to be a matter of time.

With the best years of his career ahead of him, the Norwegian has the world at his feet.

Birth Place Leeds, England Father’s Name Alf-Inge Haaland Mother’s Name Gry Marita Braut Star Sign Cancer Net Worth $40 Million Age 22 Date of Birth 21 July 2000 Nationality Norwegian Position Striker Youth Clubs Bryne Senior Clubs Bryne, Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Man City Achievements (Selected) Austrian Bundesliga (x2), Austrian Cup (x1), DFB Pokal (x1), Austrian Football of the Year (2019), Bundesliga Player of the Season (2020/21), Golden Boy (2020), Norwegian Sportswomen of the Year (2020), UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season (2020/21), FIFA Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot (2019), Premier League (2022/23), UEFA Champions League (2022/23), FA Cup (2022/23), Premier League Golden Boot, UEFA Champions League Golden Boot (both 2022/23). Girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen Children None Sponsorships Nike, Hyperice Social Media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Erling Haaland’s Net Worth 2023, Contract and Salary

Erling Haaland now has a £97,500,000 5-year deal with Manchester City. The contract stipulates an average remuneration of £19.5 million per year. Haaland’s base salary for 2023 is set at £19,500,000; no signing bonus or incentives are indicated.

Haaland earns £375,000 per week at age 22, which adds to an annual remuneration of £19,500,000 during the course of the contract. His current estimated net worth is $40 million. Haaland has become one of the football world’s most sought-after stars as a result of his outstanding performances and youth.

Erling Haaland’s Club Career

Haaland took his first steps in football at the age of five with local side Bryne. He made his first-team bow for the team at the age of 16 in the 2016/17 season. He made 16 appearances for the club but failed to find the back of the net.

Haaland was offered a trial at the German side, TSG Hoffenheim but chose to move to Molde FK. It was here that he came into contact with current Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Haaland scored on his debut and would stay at the club for a little under two seasons, making 50 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #9 Erling Haaland celebrates with the European Cup trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

His potential did not go unnoticed and RB Salzburg landed him in January 2019. It was in Austria that he bloomed into a true wonderkid with an unquenchable thirst for goals. Haaland spent just a year at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 29 goals in 27 games. He was a deserved winner of the Golden Boy Award in 2020.

He had arrived and was not a familiar name across Europe. Dortmund won the race to land him in January 2020 and he has continued to rack up goals in the Bundesliga. Haaland has scored 79 goals and assisted 21 more in 78 games for Dortmund.

He joined Manchester City in June 2022 after his release clause was activated and quickly made his mark by scoring goals. Haaland broke numerous records, including becoming the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals and scoring five goals in a single Champions League match. In his debut season at Manchester City, Erling Haaland had a remarkable impact.

He played a crucial role in Manchester City winning the Premier League title and the Champions League final against Inter Milan. He won the European Treble with Manchester City in his just first season with them. Also, won the Golden Boot award in the Premier League by scoring 36 goals from 35 appearances and broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season.

Erling Haaland International Career

Haaland has represented Norway at various youth levels, winning the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot in 2019. He received the accolade despite Norway exiting the tournament in the group stages. It was largely aided by his stellar performance in the 12-0 thrashing of Honduras.

Haaland made his senior bow for Norway on 5 September 2019 against Malta. He scored his first goal for the senior side against Austria in a UEFA Euro Nations League B fixture. His first hat-trick at this level arrived in Norway’s 4-0 win over Romania that October. With 12 goals in 15 matches, his stats for the country doesn’t look dull at all.

Erling Haaland Personal Life

Haaland is the son of a former Premier League footballer and a women’s heptathlon athlete. It is fair to say that the field of sports runs through the Norwegian’s blood. The second of three children, he appears to be close to his sister, Gabrielle Haaland, if his Instagram posts are to be believed.

His cousins Jonathan Braun Brunes and Albert Tjaland are also footballers and capable players in their own right. In fact, Jonathan broke Haaland’s record of being the youngest player to ever feature for Bryne’s senior side. Albert meanwhile is steadily making a name for himself at Molde.

Erling Haaland is in a relationship with Isabel, whom he has known since their time together at Bryne’s academy. Their relationship is said to be serious, and Isabel has supported Haaland by visiting him in Germany and England. The couple recently enjoyed a holiday in Marbella and were seen celebrating Haaland’s new Nike contract with a shopping trip on Oxford Street.

Erling Haaland with his rumoured girlfriend Isabel. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

As one of the best upcoming talents in world football, Haaland’s abilities have attracted much attention from the bigwigs in the game. He has the potential to be a financial goldmine for investors and could help fill the void that will be left when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo call it a day.

Haaland currently has a bumper 10-year+ deal (April 2023) with Nike and also recently signed on with Hyperice. In March 2021, he also became the brand ambassador for Samsung Norge (Norway). Haaland has also invested money in a tech company named Hyperice in May 2021.

Erling Haaland cars

Erling Haaland is known to own five cars, an Audi RS7, a Rollys Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes Benz, a BMW and an Audi Q7.

Erling Haaland Tattoos

Haaland is not known to have any tattoos. Recently winning the UEFA Champions League, he might get his skin inked with the trophy like many players who have won the trophy.

Erling Haaland Social Media

Erling Haaland is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Platform Followers Link Facebook 15 million Here Twitter 5.1 million Here Instagram 31.9 million Here

Erling Haaland FAQs

Has Erling Haaland won the Champions League?

Yes, Erling Haaland won the Champions League with Man City in 2023.

Is Erling Haaland dating?

Erling Haaland is currently dating Isabel Haugseng Johansen.

What is Erling Haaland’s net worth?

Erling Halaand’s is worth $40 million.

Who is Erling Haaland’s agent?

Erling Haaland is represented by Rafaela Pimenta.

Does Erling Haaland have any siblings?

Yes, Erling Haaland has two siblings. An elder brother named Astor Haaland and a younger sister named Gabrielle Haaland. His cousin, Albert Braut Tjaaland, is also an up-and-coming striker in Europe.

Does Erling Haaland have a favourite Premier League team?

While he has not explicitly confirmed it himself, Haaland has in the past shown some affinity for his father’s former side Leeds United.