Maria Hansen – Eric Dier Girlfriend, her Family and more

Maria Hansen is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Maria Hansen is the gorgeous Portuguese beauty who has been dating Tottenham star Eric Dier for a long time. Despite leading a luxurious life, Maria has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.

Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Portuguese beauty including her family, education and career information. Since moving to Tottenham Hotspur from Sporting CP, Eric Dier has become a crucial member of the North London team’s first-team squad.

His hard work and perseverance have paid off in recent seasons as he has become a first-choice centre-back. The Englishman has even flourished in the Antonio Conte era. Now, let’s find out more about his private life and his beautiful girlfriend.

Maria Hansen Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency England Partner Eric Dier Job Head of production at MMG Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Maria Hansen Childhood and Family

Maria was born in Portugal. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Portuguese beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Eric Dier.

Maria was born in Portugal. (Credit: Backgrid)

Maria Hansen Education

Maria completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved to England with Dier after completing her education.

Maria Hansen career

Maria is the head of production at MMG. She has worked really hard to get to a comfortable stage in her career. In the initial few years, she had to work in Portugal, which made it difficult for the couple as they were obliged to maintain a long distant relationship.

Maria has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Portuguese beauty has been with Eric Dier for a pretty long time. She helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English defender overcome barriers in professional life.

Maria is the head of the production at MMG. (Credit: Instagram)

Maria Hansen Net Worth

Maria’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Portuguese beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.

Maria’s boyfriend Dier accumulates a significant amount per year through his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Maria Hansen and Eric Dier relationship

Eric Dier met his girlfriend around 2014 just before he signed for Tottenham Hotspur. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The English defender was playing for Sporting CP at that time and he met the love of his life in Portugal.

Eric Dier met his girlfriend around 2014. (Credit: OK Magazine)

The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Even though they were committed to the relationship from the beginning they had to face strong challenges as they were in different countries at the start of their career. But they were able to manage the scenario. The couple made their bond public in 2016. They mostly kept their relationship low key and were only spotted a few times by the media in public places.

Maria Hansen and Eric Dier Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Maria Hansen Social media

Maria doesn’t have any social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social media platforms.

Maria doesn’t have any social media presence. (Credit: Celebrities info seemedia)

FAQs about Maria Hansen

When did Maria Hansen and Eric Dier get married? They are yet to get married. What is Maria Hansen doing now? She works as the head of the production at MMG. How old is Maria Hansen? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Maria Hansen? She is Portuguese. What is Maria Hansen’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.