Emerson Royal Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, who is commonly known as Emerson Royal, is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur, the London-based football club. This 25-year-old player is a highly skilled full-back known for his excellent pace and Brazilian flair.

Throughout his youth career and professional career, he has always stood out as a promising player, leaving a lasting impression wherever he has played. Now, it’s up to Ange Postecoglou to maximize his talent and potential.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Brazilian’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Emerson Royal | Early Life and Family

Emerson Royal was born on January 14, 1999, in São Paulo, Brazil, to middle-class parents Leite de Souza and Tania Ferreira. He grew up in a family of die-hard football fans. Although his family was struggling with poverty, they still encouraged Emerson to pursue his dream of becoming a football player. He is currently dating Brazilian model Estela Braga and the couple has also been blessed with a baby.

Emerson started his youth career playing for many local clubs until 2014, when he joined Ponte Preta’s youth academy. Ponte Preta polished Emerson’s raw skills and defined them to perfection.

Emerson Royal | Club Career

Ponte Preta

He spent two years at the youth setup of the club. Emerson finally made his senior team debut on February 22, 2017, against Linense. Despite being booked and conceding a penalty, he was given his first start three days later. In that season, he made only three appearances for the club.

In the 2017–18 season, Emerson became the club’s regular starter. On April 2, 2018, he scored his first professional goal, the winning one in the Campeonato Paulista do Interior final against Mirassol. However, at the end of the season, he left his boyhood club.

Atlético Mineiro

On April 27, 2018, Emerson signed a five-year deal with Atlético Mineiro. As a part of the deal, Danilo Barcelos moved in the opposite direction on loan.

Emerson made his debut for the club on May 19, 2018, shortly after turning 19, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1–0 win over rivals Cruzeiro. Initially, he was a backup in the team but ended the year with 23 league appearances. He scored his first goal in the top tier on September 30, netting his team’s third in a 5-2 home routing of Sport.

Barcelona and Loan to Real Betis

On 31, 2019, Atlético announced the transfer of Emerson to Barcelona, effective as of July 2019, for €12.7 million. The deal consisted of a joint financial operation between Barcelona and fellow La Liga side Real Betis, in which each club paid half of the transfer fee and retained a percentage of Emerson’s economic rights. He was to become a Betis player in July 2019, with Barcelona holding the option of reacquiring him for €6 million in 2021. Emerson initially joined Betis on loan from Atlético for the remainder of the 2018–19 season, during which period he made seven appearances for the club.

Emerson then became a regular starter for the Andalusians and scored his first goal abroad on September 27, 2019, but in a 1–5 loss to Villarreal. He scored 3 goals and added 6 assists that season in 34 appearances for Betis, only missing 3 La Liga games. On June 2, 2021, Barcelona exercised their option to bring back Emerson for three seasons by paying Betis €9 million. However, the player got to play only 3 matches for FC Barcelona.

Tottenham

On the final day of the 2021 summer transfer window, Tottenham signed Emerson on a five-year deal for a reported £25.8 million transfer fee. His debut was in the Premier League away to Crystal Palace, which Tottenham lost 3–0 on September 11. On April 3, 2022, he scored his first goal for Tottenham against Newcastle United. On October 1, 2022, during the second half of Tottenham’s Premier League away game against Arsenal, Royal received a straight red card for his tackle on Gabriel Martinelli. The team went on to lose 3–1 in the North London derby.

On 28 March 2023, the club announced he would undergo surgery on a knee injury he sustained on international duty with Brazil. Due to a large amount of injuries at the club, Emerson filled in as a starter at left-back and center-back as well as his natural right-back position throughout the first half of the season, widely impressing with his displays. On January 22, 2024, it was reported that Tottenham Hotspur had rejected a £20 million bid from Saudi club Al-Nassr for Emerson. As of now, Emerson is a regular starter for the club and is quite in good form.

Emerson Royal | International Career

Emerson was called up to the Brazil under-20 team for the 2017 Toulon Tournament. He was the first-choice right-back at the 2019 South American U-20 Championship and the 2019 Toulon Tournament.

Emerson made his senior international debut for Brazil on 19 November 2019, coming off the bench against South Korea. On 11 June 2021, Emerson was called up by manager Tite for the 2021 Copa América. He made his tournament debut on 17 June, playing against Peru in Brazil’s second group match. Ten days later, he was given his first start as he played the full match against Ecuador. On 10 July, he played in the final against Argentina.

Emerson Royal | Records and Statistics

Emerson Royal has been a prolific playmaker. His eight years of senior football career are filled with many highlighting moments to cherish forever. As of now, Royal has made a total of 210 senior club appearances.

Team Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham 97 4 2 Real Betis 79 5 10 Atlético Mineiro 23 1 1 Ponte Preta 8 0 0 Barcelona 3 0 0 Brazil 10 0 0 Brazil U23 8 0 1 Brazil U20 10 0 1

Emerson Royal | Net Worth

Emerson Royal is an excellent young prospect. In his 8 years of senior career, he has accumulated a total wealth of £14,870,440. As a Tottenham player, he earns £77,000 per week which is estimated to be around £4,004,000 per year. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is at £15 million.

Emerson Royal | Sponsors and Endorsements

Emerson Royal has signed endorsement deals with several big brands, including Adidas. These companies use his name and image to promote their products. By doing so, Emerson has helped to increase the popularity and credibility of these brands among consumers.

Emerson Royal | Philanthropic Activities

Emerson Royal is actively involved in various charity initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting underprivileged children in Brazil. He and his teammate Richarlison have also been seen playing a food charity match in Brazil.

It’s worth mentioning that he doesn’t just play for the Spurs Foundation in various fund-raising matches, but also takes time to encourage the young talents who benefit from the foundation. It’s heartwarming to see him brighten up their day and inspire them to be their best selves.

Emerson Royal | Cars and Tattoos

Emerson Royal has a great interest in tattoos and has adorned his body with several of them. As for Emerson Royal’s car collection, his garage is blessed with a Cupra Fermentor and a few BMWs.

