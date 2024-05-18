Several famous players today have played in different positions from their fathers, who were also famous footballers.

Football, like others in life, can run in the family. Passion and talent can be passed on through generations. Some have been as successful as their fathers, while others have not been as successful.

Several well-known football players today have fathers who used to be famous too. Denmark national team shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel is the son of the ‘Great Dane’, Peter Schmeichel. He was part of the Denmark squad in their shocking victory in EURO 1992 as well as Manchester United’s glorious era in the 1990s when they also won a treble in 1999. Kasper is one example of a son who plays in the same position as his father, a goalkeeper. It is quite common, as he certainly would have seen him as his role model when he was a kid.

However, not every son plays in the same position as the old man. Juventus’ Federico Chiesa is one prominent example. He might even be deployed as a forward on his current team, but on the national team, he mainly features as a wide attacker or winger. He can even operate deeper on both flanks as a wingback during his stint in Fiorentina. Such is quite different from his father, Enrico, one of the finest Italian talents in the 1990s. He mainly played as a striker or second striker upfront.

Federico is expected to stay in Turin, despite AS Roma’s interest, as he is one of the key figures in La Vecchia Signora’s squad unless there is no managerial change. They could still finish strong this season and qualify for the Champions League, which means Juventus tickets will still be in high demand next season.

Chiesa’s clan is certainly not the only one. Here are the other father-and-son famous footballers who play in different positions.

Alf-Inge and Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is currently the deadliest forward today. He has broken several goalscoring records at the age of 23, including in the Premier League. He is set to continue being the prolific striker with potential Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player awards in the wing shortly. Playing under Pep Guardiola’s team today also gives him the advantage of guaranteeing more trophies after winning a treble last season. He has netted more than 200 goals in his career so far.

His father, Alf-Inge, on the other hand, played as a right-back or midfielder from the 1990s until the early 2000s. He even never lifted a single trophy in his career, despite also playing for Manchester City after Leeds and Nottingham Forest. The Citizens were not a top team in the past and barely finished in the top ten regularly. The only thing that Erling has yet to achieve is playing for Norway in major tournaments. Alf-Inge had already done it at the age of 22 when he featured in two games in the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Erling has been unable to lead his country to qualify for a single international competition, either the Euro or the World Cup.

Carlos and Alexis MacAllister

The Argentine midfielder was one of the most underrated talents before he played an important role in helping Argentina win their third World Cup in 2022. Such gave him the spotlight and led to his big move to Liverpool in the summer of 2023. Alexis quickly seals his place as Jurgen Klopp’s main man in the second line, either as a defensive midfielder or an attacking one, and has had a positive campaign, with the EFL League Cup as his first trophy in Europe.

His father, Carlos, was not as lucky as him. He was only playing as a left-back and did help Argentina snatch the last berth in the 1994 FIFA World Cup through an intercontinental playoff alongside Diego Maradona, Diego Simeone, and Sergio Goycochea. He featured in both legs versus Australia but did not cut the final squad. The former Argentinos Juniors man only won one league title in 1992 with Boca Juniors.

Patrick and Justin Kluivert

The Bournemouth man is probably one of the rare players today who has a chance to play in five European major leagues. Justin is also known for his versatility, playing as a winger on both flanks, as a number ten, or as a centre forward at times, although he does not have an eye for goals.

This is different from his father, Patrick. The world knew him as one of the prolific number nines in the 1990s and early 2000s. He might only have played in four European major leagues, with AC Milan in Serie A, Barcelona in La Liga, Newcastle United in the EPL, and Lille in French Ligue 1. Yet, he scored more than 200 goals in his playing career and won prestigious titles such as UCL, Eredivisie with Ajax plus PSV, and La Liga with the Catalan giant. Patrick also featured in two EURO editions (1996 and 2000) and the 1998 FIFA World Cup, whereas Justin has even just been capped twice with De Oranje.

Lillian and Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has been a perfect replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan and made an instant impact in his Serie A debut. The French international has brought Nerazzurri back to the top with a league title in hand. Marcus is a versatile forward who could be deployed as a second striker when necessary. He has netted 15 goals and 13 assists in all competition this season. In his previous club, Gladbach, he was deadly in the six-yard box too, contributing 44 goals and 29 assists during his spell in Germany.

His father, Lillian, on the other hand, was a left-back. He was a World Cup winner back in 1998 and enjoyed his playing career with only high-profile clubs, including Monaco, Parma (which was one of Italy’s magnificent seven in the 1990s and 2000s), Juventus, and Barcelona. No wonder that he had won several silverware in his playing career, including the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup with Parma, two Serie A titles with Juventus, and EURO 2000 with Les Blues.

Diego and Giovanni Simeone

Last but not least, there is the Atletico boss, Diego Simeone. He was highly reputable as the direct disciple of Diego Maradona and a strong defensive midfielder back in the 1990s. He won several silverware with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Lazio, including two league titles, two domestic cups, the UEFA Cup, and the Super Cup, before becoming a manager. He also won the Copa America in 1993 and the silver medal with Albiceleste at the 1996 Olympics.

His son, Giovanni, on the other hand, has not been as successful as his father. He just won his first major title in Europe, Serie A 2023, with Napoli last season. The former Fiorentina and Genoa forward has only been capped six times with the Argentina national team and is not a first choice in Il Partenopei. His tally as a frontman is not outstanding either, he still less than 100 goals despite already playing in more than 350 games in his playing career.