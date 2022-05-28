Estela Braga – Emerson Royal Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Estela Braga is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Estela was attracted towards football from an early age. But she didn’t know then that he would find a partner who is also obsessed with football. After meeting in 2020, the duo has already formed a strong bond. Whenever they get some time, they spend time together on exotic vacations. In this article we are going to learn more about Estela Braga, the girlfriend of Emerson Royal.

After a dexcent spell in Spain Emerson Royal joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. The Brazilian has become a crucial member of the squad and has been trusted several times in big matches in this campaign. His professional career is slowly going upwards, but we are here to learn more about his personal life.

Estela Braga Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 24, 1997 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency England Husband Emerson Royal Job Medical Student Instagram @bragaestela Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Estela Braga Childhood and Family

Estela was born on June 24, 1997, in Brazil, making her Brazilian nationality. She maintains heavy secrecy regarding her private information. For similar reasons, she hasn’t shared anything about her father and mother. We are currently unsure what kind of jobs they do and how they raised Estela.

We also couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. We are still on the lookout and will update the article if we find anything new about her family. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Emerson Royal.

Estela Braga Education

Estela is the kind of WAG who makes a lot of public appearances and doesn’t shy away from the cameras. However, she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey in any of her interviews. We understand that she mostly spent her childhood and early adulthood in Brazil. So she might have completed her high school education at a local institution. After completing primary and secondary education she enrolled in a medical university to study medicine. We will update the article as soon as we find relevant data.

Estela Braga career

Estela is currently a student. So she is not actively working. But she has already managed some significant events. She enjoys doing the role, and that’s why whenever she finds an opportunity, she grabs it. It remains to be seen whether she continues her work in Brazil after graduation or moves to England to stay with Emerson Royal.

Estela also has earned a massive audience on Instagram. She only uses the platform to share photos and do social activities. However, she has a great potential to turn into a social media influencer by monetising her online presence.

Estela Braga Net Worth

Estela’s net worth is currently under review. She is studying at the moment and isn’t very professionally active. So her own income is significantly lower at the moment. But that doesn’t mean she misses out on all the enjoyment.

Her partner, Emerson Royal earned a lucrative contract from Tottenham Hotspur; hence he currently makes a massive sum in wages. Maybe that takes care of all the needs and wants of the beautiful Brazilian lady.

Estela Braga and Emerson Royal relationship

Emerson Royal met with Estela in August 2020. The duo refrains from sharing many details about their relationship on public media. That’s why we currently don’t know how they met or whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other.

After going on a few dates, they realised that they were madly in love. The couple hasn’t decided to tie the knot. But as things are going, they might plan their wedding pretty soon.

Estela Braga and Emerson Royal Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young and remain heavily engaged in their respective fields. They might require more time to take such a big decision as it’s going to change their lives entirely.

Estela Braga Social media

Estela is pretty famous on Instagram. She gained a follower boost when her relationship with Emerson Royal came into the public eye. She shares alluring images of herself on her channel. Sometimes she also posts photos with her partner, family and friends.

Estela is pretty famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Estela Braga

When did Estela Braga and Emerson Royal get married? They are yet to get married. What is Estela Braga doing now? She is a student. How old is Estela Braga? She is 24 years old. Nationality of Estela Braga? She is Brazilian. What is Estela Braga’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.