Divock Okoth Origi is a Belgian professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie-A team AC Milan. Here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Divock Origi is a Belgian professional football player who started his senior career with Lille before making his name in the Premier League with Liverpool. He is famously known for scoring a brace against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League helping the team mount an inspirational comeback. After spending eight years at Liverpool, he moved to AC Milan recently and would be looking to lead the line for the Scudetto winners.

We are going to talk about the Belgian’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

David Origi Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Ostend, Belgium Father’s Name Mike Okoth Origi Mother’s Name Linda Adhiambo Star Sign Aries Net Worth $10.6m Age 27 Date of Birth 18 April 1995 Nationality Belgian Position Striker Youth Clubs Genk, Lille Senior Clubs Lille, Liverpool, VfL Wolfsburg, AC Milan Achievements (Selected) Belgian Sportsman Promising Talent of the Year (2014), Premier League winner (2019-20), UEFA Champions League winner (2018-19) Girlfriend – Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Divock Origi Net Worth and Salary

Divock Origi is currently earning £65,500 per week at AC Milan. Divock Origi has seen a pay rise with his move and now has a net worth of $10.6m. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts.

With his transfer to AC Milan, Divock Origi is one of the highest earners in the team. His efforts and hard work at Liverpool raised his household name and he would be looking to have a successful career ahead with his new team.

Divock Origi joined AC Milan from Liverpool as a free agent in the summer of 2022. (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Divock Origi Club Career

Divock Origi started his senior club career with French side Lille and scored on his competitive debut. Due to his performances, he attracted the interest of Liverpool and made the switch to Anfield in 2014 and was immediately loaned back to Lille for the 2014-15 season. He played 33 times for the club and scored 8 goals in the 2014-15 season.

For the 2015-16 season, he returned to Liverpool as an attacking option from the bench. He did not have as many chances as he would have hoped and failed to nail down a starting position in the Liverpool line-up and for the 2016-17 season, he was loaned to Bundesliga side Vfl Wolfsburg for whom he gave a return of six goals during his spell.

On returning to Liverpool under the much improved Jurgen Klopp side, Origi failed to truly stake a claim in the Liverpool starting lineup and was often given the role of a squad player. His best moment as a Liverpool player came in the 4-3 comeback against FC Barcelona in the 2019 UEFA Champions League semi-final, where he scored a brace to help the team mount an instrumental comeback. He also scored the second goal in the Champions League finals and lifted his first-ever European trophy.

After the European victory, Liverpool strengthened and this reduced the player’s game time further. After spending eight years with the Reds, Origi called time on his Anfield career and left on a free transfer to 2021-22 Scudetto Champions AC Milan.

Football without Origi is nothing 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xVIMDZFzUm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2021

Divock Origi International career

Divock Origi played for the Belgian youth team and had an offer from the Kenya national team to represent them. However, he chose to play for the Belgian senior side and was part of the 23-man squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He made his debut in the tournament, coming on as a substitute in the second group stage match.

He announced himself on the biggest stage by scoring a winner against Russia to help his nation qualify for the knockout stages, becoming the youngest Belgian to score in a World Cup final. Origi was part of the 2016 European Championship qualifiers with Portugal but was not able to do enough to cement a regular presence in the side.

He missed out on his place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup where Belgium finished third and would be looking to change the situation and stake a claim for himself in the Belgium squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the most complete Belgium side with top players all around him and are seen as one of the contenders for the 2022 World Cup.

Divock Origi Family

Divock Origi was born on 18th April 1995 to Mr Mike Okoth Origi and Mrs Linda Adhiambo and was the second of the three children born to the family. Divock followed in his father’s footsteps who was a professional footballer himself playing his trade for Belgian Pro League side KV Oostende. It was not long before Divock inherited his family genetics and made a name for himself as a professional footballer.

Alongside his father, his uncle, Austin Odour Origi, was also a professional footballer who played for Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League. Similarly, his cousin, Arnold Origi, is also a professional player who has been capped by the Kenyan national team as a goalkeeper.

Divock Origi is an icon at Liverpool. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Divock Origi Girlfriend – N/A

There is presently no information available on Divock Origi and he has kept his personal life very private. There is nothing to suggest looking at his social media accounts that he is currently dating anybody. Divock Origi would be looking to change such stance soon and hopefully, let us all know about his next step.

There is no information available about Divock Origi’s sponsorship and endorsement deals. He hasn’t proposed any product lately through his social media channels, making our task even more tricky.

Divock Origi Car and Tattoo

There is no information available regarding Divock Origi’s tattoo. Regarding his car, Origi drives a Porsche Cayenne.

Divock Origi Social Media

Origi is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 506.6K Followers Here Instagram 2.5m followers Here

FAQs about Divock Origi