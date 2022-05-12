Claudia Lopes – Diogo Dalot Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Claudia Lopes is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester United star Diogo Dalot. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Claudia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has become the fiancee of Diogo Dalot lately, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story.

After returning from AC Milan, Diogo Dalot has become a crucial player for Manchester United. He has improved his abilities and made himself an usable asset for Ralf Rangnick. The 23-year-old could make a huge career with the Red Devils. So, let’s find out more about his love life.

Claudia Lopes Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 13, 1995 Place of Birth Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency N.A Partner Diogo Dalot Job N.A Instagram @claudiaspintolopes Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Claudia Lopes Childhood and Family

Claudia was born on May 13, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Portuguese lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Diogo Dalot.

Claudia was born in Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Lopes Education

Claudia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Portugal. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. After completing secondary education, she enrolled at a University, but due to the lack of information we currently don’t know her major.

Claudia Lopes career

Claudia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits Old Trafford to cheer for Dalot.

Claudia loves traveling. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Lopes Net Worth

Claudia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Claudia’s partner Dalot earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.

Claudia Lopes and Diogo Dalot Relationship

Diogo Dalot met his girlfriend in 2020. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story started with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings. After keeping their relationship a secret for the initial few months, they made it public through posting a photo on Instagram. Even though they are madly in love, they are keeping their appearances low-key and avoiding the media’s attention. They are not rushing their marriage because we believe they might have big plans for it.

Diogo Dalot met his girlfriend in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Lopes and Diogo Dalot Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. They are pretty young and might take a while before making such a big decision.

Claudia Lopes Social media

Claudia has earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Dalot became public. Her Instagram account is filled with photos with Dalot. The duo loves traveling and shares sneak peeks from their most recent outings on the social media platform.

Claudia Lopes is famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Claudia Lopes

When did Claudia Lopes and Diogo Dalot get married? They are yet to get married. What is Claudia Lopes doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Claudia Lopes? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Claudia Lopes? She is Portuguese. What is Claudia Lopes’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.