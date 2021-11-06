Ruby Mae: Dele Alli ex-girlfriend, net worth, career, kids and family

Ruby Mae is a famous English model and has a clothing lineup with big companies. She is the ex-girlfriend of English midfielder Dele Alli.

Ruby comes from the East Midlands of England, and She is known for being the ex-partner of Tottenham Hotspur player Dele Alli.

Ruby Mae Facts

Birth Place Leicester, United Kingdom Father’s Name Ricardo Sálales Mother’s Name Karla Antelo Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2021) $ 3,50,000 Salary (2021) NA Age 27 Date of Birth July 3rd, 1994 High School NA Nationality British Ex-Girlfriend Dele Alli Children No Social Media Instagram,



Ruby Mae and Dele Alli Families

On July 3, 1995, Ruby Mae was born in Leicester, United Kingdom, and has a cousin sister who was the ex-girlfriend of England cricket player Stuart Broad. However, there is not much information given about her family.

Dele Alli with Ruby Mae at a beach

Bamidele Jermaine Alli was born on April 11, 1996, in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, to a Nigerian father, Kehinde, and an English mother, Denise. He also had to move to the family home of Alan and Sally Hickford, whom he refers to as his “adoptive parents” due to his mother’s alcohol problems.

Ruby Mae ex-boyfriend Dele Alli

Dele Alli was born and raised in Milton Keynes and joined the youth system at Milton Keynes when he was just 11 years old. He made the debut for the first team as a 16-year old on November 2, 2012.

Dele Alli during a training session for Tottenham (Image credit: Tottenham Twitter)

Over the next two years with the club, he scored 24 goals. He was signed for Tottenham Hotspur in February 2015 for an initial fee of 5 million pounds.

He was the first of two campaigns with the club. He has been voted the PFA Young Player of the year and made PFA Team of the Year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 30: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Alli plays for England national team and has represented England in U-17, U18, U-19 teams before finally making his senior debut in 2015. He helped England reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals and has also represented England at UEFA Euro 2016.

Ruby Mae and Dele Alli Kids

Ruby and Alli started their relation back in 2016, and unfortunately to the public of England, it was a sad night as England lost to Iceland in Euro 2016.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Dele Alli of England and his girlfriend Ruby Mae look on following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Mae was seen comforting Alli after the loss, and since then, she has been seen in many matches of Tottenham Hotspur and England supporting her boyfriend. The story of their love continued till February 2019, when they finally decided to drift apart and chose to stay in contact after the breakup.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Dele Alli of England is kissed by girlfriend Ruby Mae following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

They have no children together. However, they are still in contact even after the breakup as Dele asked her out to Madrid to help and support him during the UEFA Champions League Final vs. Liverpool in 2019.

Ruby Career, Profession, Net Worth

Ruby is a professional model and has worked in various lingerie and Swimwear modeling projects such as Chanel, Adidas, Dolce Gabbana, Pour Moi, Rare London, and many others.

Ruby Mae is a professional model (Instagram)

She has modeled for online stores such as In the Style and Miss Pap, and currently, she is signed with Boss Model Management in Manchester.

Mae has a net worth of $350,000 and has a long modeling career to go. She is an Instagram model as well and has around 103k followers on Instagram.

FAQs about Ruby Mae

When did Ruby Mae and Dele Alli get married? They are not married. What is Ruby Mae doing now? Ruby is currently signed with Boss Model Management How old is Ruby Mae? Ruby is 27 years old Is Ruby Mae an American citizen? No, Ruby is from the United Kingdom What is Ruby’s net worth? Ruby has a net worth of $350,000

