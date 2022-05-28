Daniela Reina – Davinson Sanchez Wife, her Family and more 

Daniela Reina is a successful business manager and is known for being the wife of Tottenham Hotspur star Davinson Sanchez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Daniela Reina is a strong and determined woman who is in charge of a giant business and the amazing fact is that she is only 26 years old. The Colombian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Davinson Sanchez makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.

After a successful spell at Ajax, Davinson Sanchez moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and since then he has become a crucial member of the squad. Even though he had some complications of form in recent seasons, he still remains an important asset to the North London team. Enough about his career, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Davinson Sanchez.

Daniela Reina Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 3, 1996 Place of Birth Colombia Nationality Colombian Residency England Partner Davinson Sanchez Job Business manager Instagram @danielareynad Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Daniela Reina Childhood and Family

Daniela’s date of birth is December 3, 1996, and she was born in Colombia. Her parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own.

Daniela was born in Colombia. (Credit: Instagram)

Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We have no information on whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about Daniela’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Davinson Sanchez.

Daniela Reina Education

Daniela completed her education in Colombia. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. He graduated with a degree in Business and Administration.

Daniela Reina career

Daniela was passionate about big business and was curious about its functioning. Due to her enthusiasm for the industry, she decided to pursue a degree in business. Her parents also helped her financially. After graduation, she started as a newcomer, but it didn’t take her long to climb the ladder. She has become an influential figure in the company now and with a lot of responsibilities on her shoulders.

Daniela is a business manager. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Reina Net Worth

Daniela hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business role. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Daniela’s husband, Davinson Sanchez, got his big breakthrough after signing for Tottenham Hotspur as it boosted his earnings to sky-high levels. Now he earns a pretty significant amount that takes care of all the needs and wants of the family.

Daniela Reina and Davinson Sanchez relationship

Davinson Sanchez and his wife Daniela Reina are teenage sweethearts. They have been together since 2014, when the Spurs star was 18. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Davinson Sanchez and his wife Daniela Reina are teenage sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela had high faith in her husband’s career, and when he delivered the Tottenham job, it was a complete victory for both of them. They tied the knot in 2018, after five years of marriage. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo maintained a healthy relationship through good communication.

Daniela Reina and Davinson Sanchez Children

The duo welcomed their first child named Salva Sanchez on November 11, 2020. They are enjoying their parenthood a lot.

Davinson Sanchez with his wife and child. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Reina Social media

Daniela has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures with her family and friends. Her social activity suggests that the Italian beauty loves spending time on beaches.

FAQs about Daniela Reina

When did Daniela Reina and Davinson Sanchez get married? They got married in 2018. What is Daniela Reina doing now? She is a business manager. How old is Daniela Reina? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Daniela Reina? She is Colombian. What is Daniela Reina’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.