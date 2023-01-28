David Ospina 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

David Ospina is a Colombian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and for the Colombia national team in the article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

David Ospina Ramirez famously called David Ospina joined Al Nassr in 2022 from the Italian giants Napoli. He has established himself as one of the top players in the Saudi league. He is a regular starter for the Colombia national football team and is the nation’s most-capped player of all time as he has made over 100 appearances for the side.

David Ospina is considered an experienced and talented goalkeeper, who has had a successful career with clubs and the national team. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

David Ospina joined Al Nassr in 2022 from the Italian giants Napoli. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

David Ospina Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Itagüí, Colombia Father’s Name Hernan Ospina Mother’s Name Lucia Ramirez Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £23 Million Age 34 Birthday 31 August 1988 Nationality Colombian and French Position GoalKeeper Senior Clubs Atlético Nacional, Nice, Arsenal, Napoli, Al Nassr. Achievements 2X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

1X ITALIAN CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER

3X COLOMBIAN CHAMPION Girlfriend Jesica Sterling Children Dulce Maria, Maximiliano Social Media Instagram

David Ospina’s Net Worth and Salary

David Ospina is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £23 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €4.50m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £2.3 million per year playing for Napoli.

David Ospina Club Career

Ospina began his career with Atlético Nacional in 2005, where he quickly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper. He played for the club for three seasons, making over 50 appearances and helping the team win several domestic titles. In 2008, he moved to France to join Nice. He spent two seasons with the club, making over 60 appearances and helping the team achieve a mid-table finish in Ligue 1.

In 2014, Ospina signed with Arsenal and quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. He made over 50 appearances for the Gunners in four seasons, helping the team reach the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Europa League. However, with the signing of Bernd Leno, he fell behind in the pecking order and was loaned out to Napoli in 2018.

The net worth of David Ospina is estimated to be £23 million as of 2023. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

In 2019, Ospina joined Napoli permanently, where he has been the first-choice goalkeeper of the club. He has made over 50 appearances for the team and helped the team to a runners-up finish in Serie A and reach the final of the Coppa Italia. He joined Al Nassr on a free transfer on 11 July 2022.

David Ospina International Career

Ospina has represented the Colombia national team since 2007, earning over 70 caps. He has been the team’s first-choice goalkeeper for many years, representing the team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as several Copa Americas. He is considered one of the best Goalkeepers in the south American continent and a leader in the national team.

David Ospina Family

David Ospina was born on 31 August 1988 in Itagüí, Colombia. His parents Hernan Ospina and Lucia Ramirez, a typical Colombian. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

David Ospina’s wife – Jesica Sterling

The GoalKeeper has been enjoying his time with his wife Jesica Sterling. The couple got married in 2012 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Dulce Maria and a son named Maximiliano. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

David Ospina with his wife Jesica Sterling and kids celebrating Christmas together. (Credits: @d_ospina1 Instagram)

David Ospina has been sponsored by Adidas and has been seen endorsing Adidas on his social media accounts. The player will attract sponsors more by showing up his abilities and skills on the field.

David Ospina Cars and Tattoos

David Ospina has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Itagüí in Colombia. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, David Ospina has inked his skin on his right hand.

