Edurne Garcia Almagro – David de Gea Wife, her Family and more

Edurne Garcia Almagro is famous for being the wife of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Edurne had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the Spanish born lady who has become a massive star. Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of David de Gea.

David de Gea has been the first choice keeper of Manchester United for several years. Even though filling the boots of Edwin van der Sar seemed very difficult at first, the Spaniard is on the way to making his own legacy at the Old Lady. As he has become one of the top goalkeepers in the world, his career is very intriguing, but for this article, we decided to take a close look at his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Edurne Garcia Almagro Facts & Wiki

Birthday 22 December 1985 Place of Birth Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency N.A Partner David de Gea Job Singer, Actress and TV personality Instagram @edurnity Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $17.7million

Edurne Garcia Almagro Childhood and Family

Edurne was born on 22 December 1985, in Madrid, Spain. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family. Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream.

Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful wife of David de Gea.

Edurne Garcia Almagro was born in Madrid, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Edurne Garcia Almagro Education

Edurne completed her education in Madrid. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.

Edurne Garcia Almagro career

Edurne is a famous Spanish singer. The Spanish beauty started signing at the age of 9. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions.

However, her big break came in 2006 when Sony BMG released her first album ‘Edurne’. After gaining massive support from her fans, she went on to release several albums including ‘Illusion’,‘Premiere’, ‘Nueva Piel’.

After her singing career took off, she got several acting offers for Calan films. She has worked in TV shows like Tu Cara Me Suena, a Spanish show where celebrities impersonate singers. She won the reality show with a massive voting advantage. Edurne has also hosted events like the comedy show ‘Todo Va Bien’ on Cuatro and she represented Spain in the 2015 Eurovision competition.

Edurne is a famous Spanish singer. (Credit: Instagram)

Edurne Garcia Almagro Net Worth

Edurne’s net worth is around $17.7million. Considering she leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount from her TV appearances. Her singing career used to be her primary source of income, but she also has acquired massive fame in the Television industry as well. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.

Edurne Garcia Almagro and David de Gea relationship

David de Gea met his wife in 2014 when he was playing for Manchester United. The Spanish beauty was advancing in her singing career while De Gea was fighting for his spot at Old Trafford. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.

Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, in December 2010, the duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony where their friends, family members, and teammates of De Gea were invited. They have remained inseparable since then. The duo motivates each other to this day, and their understanding is very clear.

David de Gea met his wife in 2014. (Credit: Instagram)

Edurne Garcia Almagro and David de Gea Children

The couple are proud parents of one child. Edurne gave birth to their daughter, Yanay on March 4, 2021. We believe the pair are enjoying their parenthood, as they often post beautiful images of their family on social media.

David de Gea with wife and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Edurne Garcia Almagro Social media

Edurne already had a considerable follower base before meeting with De Gea. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends. She also has a Twitter account and a Facebook account.

FAQs about Edurne Garcia Almagro

When did Edurne Garcia Almagro and David de Gea get married? They got married in December 2010. What is Edurne Garcia Almagro doing now? She is a singer, actress and TV personality. How old is Edurne Garcia Almagro? She is 37 years old. Nationality of Edurne Garcia Almagro? She is Spanish. What is Edurne Garcia Almagro’s net worth? Her net worth is $17.7million.