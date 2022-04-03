Lorena Manas – Darwin Nunez Girlfriend, her family and more 

Who Is Lorena Manas? Meet The Girlfriend Of Darwin Nunez

Lorena Manas is famous for being the girlfriend of Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lorena is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Darwin Nunez for a long time, they managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning.

However, we have gathered all the information about the beautiful Uruguayan. So, follow along to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Darwin Nunez. He has been playing for Benfica since September 2020. He has already become the top scorer in the league in his second season with the Portuguese club. His talent coupled with his hard work has been outperforming defenders in the Portuguese league.

It remains to be seen how his career progresses, but today we are going to concentrate more on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Lorena Manas Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1999 Place of Birth Uruguay Nationality Uruguayan Residency N.A Husband Darwin Nunez Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Lorena Manas Childhood and Family

Lorena Manas was born in 1999. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Uruguayan lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Darwin Nunez.

Lorena Manas was born in Uruguay. (Credit: Instagram)

Lorena Manas Education

Lorena spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Uruguay. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Lorena Manas career

Lorena’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo welcomed a child recently, and Lorena likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is very supportive and sometimes visits the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica to cheer for her partner.

Lorena likes to maintain a low-key profile. (Credit: Instagram)

Lorena Manas Net Worth

Lorena’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.

Darwin Nunez has a net worth of $2 Million, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €1,040,000 per year at Benfica. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Lorena Manas and Darwin Nunez relationship

Darwin Nunez and his girlfriend, Lorena Manas, are childhood sweethearts. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.

Darwin Nunez and his girlfriend, Lorena Manas, are childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

They were madly in love in their teenage years. Lorena moved in with Nunez, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The Uruguayan beauty even followed his boyfriend to Portugal. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.

Lorena Manas and Darwin Nunez Children

On January 3, 2022, Lorena gave birth to their first child, a son who is named Darwin as well. The duo was pretty joyous after becoming parents for the first time. They love spending time with the newborn and sometimes take him out for a spin.

Darwin Nunez with his girlfriend and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Lorena Manas Social media

Lorena is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She used to have an Instagram profile, but she felt uncomfortable when she started getting lots of attraction online. Recently, she deleted her account.

FAQs about Lorena Manas

When did Lorena Manas and Darwin Nunez get married? They are yet to get married. What is Lorena Manas doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Lorena Manas? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Lorena Manas? She is Uruguayan. What is Lorena Manas’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: