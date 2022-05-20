Predicted Chelsea line-up to take on Watford in the Premier League

One team would be more pressurised in the Chelsea vs Watford match than the other. After a successful opening, Chelsea struggled to hold their consistency and fell from the Premier League title. Now standing in the third position, they don’t have the fear of losing the top-four spot, but they would be pressured to know that many people including the new owner would be watching their performance in the final game with great interest.

Watford have nothing much to lose as they are already in the relegation zone and don’t have any chance of getting out of the hole. So, they might try to showcase a fighting spirit in their last Premier League fixture. After losing the last 4 games in 5 fixtures, they don’t have much chance in front of Chelsea but there are some underdog stories that we all know that happened in previous seasons.

Team News

Kai Havertz remains out of action due to a thigh injury and it is believed that the German star would miss the last game as well. Callum Hudson Odoi has been out since February due to Achilles tendon problems. Timo Werner has missed the last 21 Premier League games and doesn’t seem he would be making a comeback in the final game either. After refusing to come on against Liverpool in the FA Cup final, Andreas Christensen has made it clear that he has no intention to feature for Chelsea and is only focused on an away move.

Chelsea players celebrating. (Credit: Getty Images)

Probable Chelsea XI

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Edouard Mendy (GK)

Even though Edouard Mendy couldn’t help Chelsea get through the line in the FA Cup final, he remains one of the best keepers in the world and is expected to be seen between the sticks in the final game.

Antonio Rüdiger (CB)

Antonio Rüdiger’s departure seems inevitable, but considering the German star has maintained a highly professional approach, he might be eyeing an emphatic farewell in the last home game.

Thiago Silva (CB)

Rüdiger’s departure means Silva would become the sole leader of the backline. Even though it’s a massive task, the Brazilian might be comfortable doing this as he has a lot of experience in the field.

Trevoh Chalobah (CB)

As long as Chelsea doesn’t sign a new centre-back, Trevoh Chalobah has to realise that he would have some massive tasks in the next season.

Reece James (RM)

Reece James has given high-level performances in this campaign, which has boosted his chances to get a regular spot in the England team.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CM)

N’Golo Kanté wasn’t as effective as expected against Liverpool. Considering the Frenchman just returned from injury, he might not be risked in the final game, giving him the chance for Loftus-Cheek to shine.

Jorginho (CM)

As Jorginho’s future remains up in the air, the Italian might be eyeing to collect some good memories from the last Premier League fixture.

Can Chelsea secure the win against Watford? (Credit: Getty Images)

Marcos Alonso (LM)

Alonso has wonderfully covered up for the injury of Chilwell. The Spaniard’s top performances in this term suggest that he is still worthy of being a quality backup in the coming season.

Mason Mount (RW)

The way Mason Mount produced top-notch performances in this campaign, suggests that he is growing at a rapid rate and could hit world-class levels in a few years’ time.

Christian Pulisic (LW)

Christian Pulisic has given some good performances in the second half of the season, which might not cover up for his disapproving overall output, but it should be enough for him to stay at the club next season.

Romelu Lukaku (ST)

The 29-year old has a lot to prove in the next season. Winning the hearts of the fans wouldn’t be easy for him, but he can get the energy boost for the next term if he provides a great performance in the final game.

Chelsea VS Watford prediction

Playing at home, Chelsea would have all the cards in their hands. Now it wud be upto the players to end the season on a high note. Their overall performance in this term hasn’t met the expectation, but the manager would look to take some positivity to the next campaign. Watford on the other hand remains in complete misery and might not be strong enough to beat the Blues in their own backyard. Hence, we are going for a 2-0 win for Chelsea.

