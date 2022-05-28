Filipa Brandao – Cedric Soares Wife, her Family and more

Filipa Brandao is the wife of Arsenal star Cedric Soares. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Filipa is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of Arsenal star Cedric Soares. Despite becoming the mother of one child, the Portuguese beauty has maintained the balance between private and social life. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

Cedric Soares has been involved in English football since 2015. In between, he played a short one-season loan spell at Inter Milan, but he made his comeback into the Saints first team and later moved to Arsenal where he has established himself as a reliable player nowadays. We believe you’re here to learn more about the stunning wife of Cedric Soares. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Filipa Brandao Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 11, 1988 Place of Birth Lisbon, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency England Partner Cedric Soares Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @filipabrandaoo Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Filipa Brandao Childhood and Family

Filipa was born on December 11, 1988, in a wealthy Portuguese family. Her nationality is Portuguese, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.

Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. She has a sibling named Gonçalo Brandão who also plays professional football. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Cedric Soares.

Filipa was born in Lisbon, Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

Filipa Brandao Education

Filipa hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Filipa Brandao career

Filipa is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans.

Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Brandon Williams became public. Filipa does collaborations with brands to promote their products and she does partnerships with other Instagram models.

Filipa is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Filipa Brandao Net Worth

Filipa doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Cedric Soares is one of Arsenal’s crucial players. The English club pays him a lot which takes care of the family’s luxurious lifestyle.

Filipa Brandao and Cedric Soares relationship

Cedric Soares met his girlfriend in 2015. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion.

Cedric Soares met with his girlfriend in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. In 2017, the Arsenal star proposed to his then-girlfriend for which he received a favourable reply. The duo got married in 2019 in a grand wedding ceremony in front of their close friends and family members.

Filipa Brandao and Cedric Soares Children

After one year of marriage, in 2020, the duo were blessed with a baby daughter named Siena Soares. Even though the experience of having a child and raising her was overwhelming at first the couple did an excellent job as they enjoyed parenthood very much.

Cedric Soares with his girlfriend and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Filipa Brandao Social media

Filipa has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Portuguese beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. She also posts photos of her husband and daughter on her channel.

Filipa has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Filipa Brandao

