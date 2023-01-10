Bobby Clark is an English professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Liverpool and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Bobby Lamont Clark famously called Bobby Clark joined the youth team of Liverpool in 2021 and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He is known to be putting in a lot of effort to succeed under Jurgen Klopp and the club hopes to make him stay for the long term.

The young forward is a clinical finisher and has represented the youth levels of the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Bobby Clark joined the youth team of Liverpool in 2021 and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. (Credits: @bobbyclark Instagram)

Bobby Clark Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Epsom, England Father’s Name Lee Clark Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £800k Age 17 Birthday 7 February 2005 Nationality English Position Forward Senior Clubs Liverpool Achievements NA Girlfriend Keira Birkett Children NA Social Media Instagram

Bobby Clark’s Net Worth and Salary

Bobby is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £800k as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €350k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of £1.3m per year playing for Liverpool. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals and he is surely one to watch out for.

Bobby Clark Club Career

Bobby began footballing at Birmingham City’s football academy in 2012 and after the family moved to North East England, he chose to join the academy of Newcastle in 2014. He left the club’s academy in 2021 and joined Liverpool’s academy for a reported fee of 1.5 million pounds.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1602649542289039360?s=20&t=P73CmxrWCD4GqmMtTEgQ1w

He joined the club on a five-year deal and signed his first professional contract with the club in February 2022. He was included in the squad for the preseason matches in the summer of 2022. He was named on the bench for the opening match of Liverpool in the 2022/23 league season against Crystal Palace FC at Anfield.

He made his first professional debut for the club in the League match against AFC Bournemouth on 27 August 2022 in a 9-0 home victory. He started the EFL Cup match against Derby County at Anfield on 9 November 2022 and the match ended in a victory.

Bobby Clark International Career

Bobby was called up for the U16 team of England and he made his debut against Wales U16 in April 2021. He made his U18 debut for the nation against the Netherlands on 21 September 2022 and the match resulted in a 1-0 victory.

Bobby Clark joined Liverpool on a five-year deal and signed his first professional contract with the club in February 2022. (Credits: @bobbyclark Instagram)

Bobby Clark Family

Bobby was born on 7 February 2005 in Epsom, England to his mother and his father, Lee Clark. Lee was the manager of the academy at Birmingham City, where Bobby Clark was trained. His parents supported him a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Bobby Clark’s Girlfriend

Bobby Clark is currently dating Keira Birkett. Bobby and his gorgeous girlfriend Keira have gotten themselves a nice little apartment on the red side of Merseyside.

English Forward, Bobby Clark is an Adidas endorser. Adidas is a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures sports shoes, clothing, and accessories headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. It is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second biggest in the world.

Bobby Clark made his first professional debut for Liverpool in the League match against AFC Bournemouth on 27 August 2022 in a 9-0 home victory. (Credits: @bobbyclark Instagram)

Bobby Clark Cars and Tattoos

Bobby Clark has been spotted driving a black Mercedes in the streets of Epsom. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about Bobby Clark