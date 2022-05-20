Predicted Arsenal lineup to take on Everton in the Premier League

The Arsenal vs Everton match seems to be more important to one team than the other. Trailing by 2 points from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal have found themselves in hot waters. Without a win in the final home game, their chances of securing a Champions League spot seem highly difficult.

After winning against Crystal Palace, Everton have avoided relegation. Now their only motivation is to finish the season on a high note. They would be much more relieved taking on Arsenal as they would have no severe pressure on their shoulders with safety guaranteed.

Team News

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are still out of action and their return for the final home game seems improbable at this point. Takehiro Tomiyasu was taken off due to injury against Newcastle and hasn’t recovered yet. Having suffered a horrible defeat at the hands of Newcastle, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might make some crucial changes for the final home game as there is a lot at stake.

Arsenal players couldn’t get the job done against Newcastle. (Credit: Getty)

Probable Arsenal XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Aaron Ramsdale (GK)

Aaron Ramsdale would have a large task in his hand as Everton have some lethal strikers in their team and they would be looking to take advantage of the slightest mistake of the keeper.

Cédric Soares (RB)

Tomiyasu’s injury suggests that 30-year-old Cédric Soares has to manage the massive role of playing in the right-back spot in the final game.

Ben White (CB)

Ben White has been successful so far in this season. But considering that he would not get his regular partners in the backline, he might feel a little intimidated.

Gabriel (CB)

Considering the Brazilian is only 24-years-old, Gabriel could have a long career in the Arsenal shirt. He is entering his peak performance and this term’s display is proof that he is making improvements.

Arsenal desperately needs a win against Everton. (Credit: sportsmax.tv)

Nuno Tavares (RB)

Kieran Tierney’s injury has pushed Mikel Arteta to use Nuno Tavares as the first-choice right-back. The Portuguese star is young and energetic, but he needs to do work on his defensive qualities.

Mohamed Elneny (CM)

Arsenal wouldn’t have the top-notch services of Thomas Partey available in the crunch clash, hence they would have to be dependable on Mohamed Elneny.

Granit Xhaka (CM)

Granit Xhaka was very critical of his teammate’s efforts against Newcastle United. He might not be the captain, but he can play the leading role from midfield in the coming game.

Bukayo Saka (RM)

All eyes will be on 20-year-old Bukayo Saka who has been Arsenal’s top scorer of the season. He has been Arteta’s crucial weapon and the manager would depend on him to help the team get through the line.

Martin Ødegaard (AM)

Ødegaard’s amazing performances have stunned the world and it would be a shame to not have such a quality player in next season’s Champions League.

Gabriel Martinelli (LM)

Still only 20, Gabriel Martinelli has given more mature performances in this campaign. His partnership with Saka has been clinical and the Gunners’ fans would be hoping that their star duo shines again in the final game.

Eddie Nketiah (ST)

Nketiah has been superior in the second half, providing top-notch performances regularly. He is a part of the Arsenal young contingent that has shown impressive results after being trusted by the manager.

Arsenal VS Everton prediction

Arsenal would be desperate to secure the Champions League spot, but they no longer have the upper hand after losing to Newcastle United. Their defence struggled in the last match and could be a massive vulnerability going forward.

Having some crucial players injured doesn’t help them at all. On the other hand, Everton players would be much more relieved, hence they would play freely on the pitch. There are difficulties for the Gunners but we believe they have the ability to come back on top and hence we are going for a 2-1 victory for Arsenal.

The bookies are favouring Arsenal to win the final game of the season, with Betway pricing them as slight favourites at 4/11, whereas Everton currently sit at 7/1.

