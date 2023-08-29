Anthony Elanga 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Anthony Elanga is a Swedish professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Anthony David Junior Elanga is a promising Swedish professional footballer who has made a significant impact at Manchester United and the Sweden national team. Joseph Elanga, Elanga’s father, was a player for Malmö FF when Elanga was born on April 27, 2002, in the Hyllie ward of Malmö, Sweden. He spoke Swedish, English, and French with ease as a child.

Elanga’s playing style is characterized by his pace, skill on the ball, and versatility as a winger. He joined Nottingham Forest from his boyhood club ManUnited in July 2023, marking a significant move in his career. With his commitment and talent, there’s no doubt that Elanga has the potential to become a standout player for both the club and the nation in the upcoming years, capturing the attention of fans and possibly even catching the eye of top online sportsbooks including DraftKings for his impressive performances on the field.

Anthony Elanga celebrates scoring the 4-1 during the International Friendly against New Zeland. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Anthony Elanga Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Malmö, Sweden Father’s Name Joseph Elanga Mother’s Name Daniella Elanga Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £4.5 Million Age 21 Birthday 27 April 2002 Nationality Swedish Position Winger Senior Clubs Manchester United, Nottingham Forest Achievements 1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER Girlfriend China Navana Children NA Social Media Instagram

Anthony Elanga Net Worth and Salary

Elanga’s net worth is estimated at £4,561,440. His market value is €18 million, despite the fact that Nottingham Forest does not publish his current pay. Elanga is a talented and young football player, and the transfer market values him accordingly. He has attracted notice for his performances for Manchester United and the Sweden national team, making him an intriguing potential moving forward.

Anthony Elanga Club Career

Elanga’s football journey began in Sweden, where he played for IF Elfsborg and Malmö FF before his family moved to Manchester, England. He first attracted the interest of regional clubs in Manchester, notably Manchester City and Manchester United. At age 12, he eventually joined Manchester United’s youth programme, demonstrating his enormous talent and promise.

Elanga’s growth within the club’s youth ranks was spectacular, and at the age of just 15, he earned his under-18 debut for Manchester United. He continued to excel throughout time, scoring goals and garnering honours like the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in 2020.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1683432785787203584?s=20

Elanga’s promotion to the first team occurred in the 2020–2021 campaign when he entered the game against Leicester City in the Premier League as a substitute and made his senior debut. Later, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he scored his first goal as a senior. He also competed for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, exhibiting his talents on the continent of Europe. He left the club in July 2023 to join the Premier League club Nottingham Forest for a reported fee of £15 million plus add-ons.

Anthony Elanga International Career

Elanga might have chosen to represent Cameroon, England, or Sweden. Prior to making his senior debut for the national team in 2022 during the World Cup qualifiers, he decided to play for Sweden at various youth levels. In a match against Norway in the UEFA Nations League B, he scored his first goal at the senior international level.

Anthony Elanga Family

Elanga comes from a close-knit family with roots in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. His mother Daniella Elanga and father Joseph Elanga have both had major influences on his life and football career. Sandra and Chanelle Elanga, his two sisters, make form a loving and devoted family.

Anthony Elanga Girlfriend

Elanga’s girlfriend is China Navana. Although not much is known about her, they have been associated for a while and may have grown up together. They seem to live a quiet existence, only occasionally appearing in public. China Navana once owned a design company called China Navana Brows. She also enjoys travelling and frequently updates her nearly 4,000 Instagram followers on her experiences.

Anthony Elanga with his Girlfriend Chinna Navana. (Credits: @chinanavana Instagram)

Elanga has an endorsement deal with Nocco, a sugar-free drink company. On his social media sites, he advertises the company’s products. Elanga demonstrates his support for a healthy lifestyle and a company that shares his beliefs through this cooperation.

Anthony Elanga Cars and Tattoos

Elanga, unlike many football players, has no tattoos and has opted to maintain a clean look. In addition, he possesses a blue Benz, the model of which is unknown. It’s a possibility that the car belongs to him, symbolising his early success as a professional footballer.

Read More:

FAQs about Anthony Elanga