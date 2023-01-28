Anderson Talisca 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Anderson Talisca is a Brazilian professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and in article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Anderson Souza Conceição famously known as Anderson Talisca joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr from the Chinese professional club Guangzhou Evergrande in 2021. He is considered one of the top talented footballers in the League and hopes to shine in every match he plays.

Talisca is known for his technical ability, vision, and goalscoring ability. He is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play as a central midfielder, a second striker, or a winger. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Anderson Talisca Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Feira de Santana, Brazil Father’s Name Augusto Carlos Mother’s Name Ivone Souza Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £12.5m Age 28 Birthday 1 February 1994 Nationality Brazilian Position Attacking midfielder, forward Senior Clubs Bahia, Benfica, Beşiktaş, Guangzhou Evergrande, Al-Nassr Achievements 1x TM-Player of the season

1x Top goalscorer

1x Europa League participant

4x Champions League participant

1x Turkish champion

1x Chinese champion

3x AFC Champions League participant

3x Portuguese Super Cup winner

2x Portuguese league cup winner

2x Portuguese champion Wife Paula Ramos Children NA Social Media Instagram

Anderson Talisca’s Net Worth and Salary

Talisca is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £12.5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €14.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2,782,609 per year playing as an attacking midfielder and forward for the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr.

Anderson Talisca Club Career

Talisca began his career with the local club Bahia, where he made his professional debut in 2013. He quickly established himself as a key player for the team, and his performances caught the attention of several European clubs. In 2014, he signed with Benfica, where he played for four seasons.

During his time with the club, Talisca won two Primeira Liga titles and two Taca de Portugal trophies. He also helped Benfica reach the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2014. In June 2018, Talisca was loaned to Chinese Super League team Guangzhou Evergrande for a half year for a transfer fee of €5.8 million.

The net worth of Anderson Talisca is estimated to be £12.5m as of 2023. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

He made his debut for the team and scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Guizhou Hengfeng. On October 26, 2018, Benfica announced that Talisca had moved permanently to Guangzhou for a transfer fee of €19.2 million. In May 2021, Talisca transferred from Guangzhou to Al Nassr in the Saudi league.

Anderson Talisca International Career

In November 2014, Talisca was selected by Dunga to join the Brazil national team as a replacement for Lucas Moura for the matches against Turkey and Austria. Despite being called up again by coach Tite in March 2018 for games against Russia and Germany, he has not yet made his debut for the senior team.

Anderson Talisca Family

Talisca was born on 1 February 1994 in Feira de Santana, Brazil to his mother, Ivone da Silva and to his father, Augusto Carlos. Growing up at Feira de Santana, young Talisca had a tough start to life owing to his parents’ separation when he was only aged five. As a result, the football prodigy grew up with each of his parents at different points in time.

In May 2021, Talisca transferred from Guangzhou to Al Nassr in the Saudi league. (Credits: @andersontalisca Instagram)

Ivone Souza is a woman of an indomitable spirit who walked alongside her family during difficult times. Her son has not forgotten the sacrifices and hard work his mother made for his career. As a token of his appreciation, he gifted her with a Ferrari for her birthday.

Anderson Talisca’s Wife – Paula Ramos

Anderson Talisca is married to his childhood sweetheart Paula Ramos. The couple keeps an extremely low profile online due to an incident which saw some Benfica fans hurl abuse at Paula.

Talisca has not publicly endorsed any companies on social media. The player, however, is certain to have many sponsors and endorsements.

Our Talisca is always up to the challenge 🤩🔝 pic.twitter.com/v2IFBpSWhF — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 19, 2023

Anderson Talisca Cars and Tattoos

Talisca loves driving this horse-powered fuelled beast. He has been spotted driving a fiesta red Ferrari on the streets of Bahia which is one of the most iconic cars on the planet.

Talisca has quite an extensive collection of tattoos all over his body. His chest is embroidered with inkwork with religious undertones, which includes angel wings and the holy cross. On his neck, there’s a drawing of a skull wearing a cap with the quote ‘keep calm’.

