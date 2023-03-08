Alphonso Davies 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alphonso Davies is a young Canadian football player who plays for one of the world’s most titled and successful football clubs, Bayern Munich, and the national team of his home country of Canada. Davis has won the hearts of Bayern’s and football fans around the world. Let’s get to know him better.

Awards and Some Biographical Information

Davis is a young soccer player who was born in 2000. He comes from West Africa, namely the Republic of Ghana. At the age of 5, together with his parents, he ended up in Canada as a refugee.

His football career began at a young age when he got into the football academy in Edmonton. The first contract was with the Vancouver Whitecaps when Alphonso was only 14.

The talented guy showed himself superbly, and thanks to this, already at the age of 15, he was on the MLS as a left midfielder. At 16, he was already doing important things in his career, namely scoring.

All this led to the fact that in 2018 the young athlete was lucky enough to sign a contract with Bayern Munich. So, the guy ended up in Europe.

The young footballer is considered one of the most talented young footballers in the world, which is confirmed as a solid list of personal awards:

Four-time Canadian Footballer of the Year winner in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022;

The best young player in the Bundesliga in the season 2019/20;

2021 CONCACAF Football Federation of North and Central America Player of the Year.

He also achieved many achievements in the football club:

Four times became the champion of Germany in the seasons 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, and 2021/22; Twice won the German Cup in the seasons 2018/19 and 2019/20; Three times won the German Supercup in 2020, 2021, and 2022; In 2019/20, he won the UEFA Champions League; Won the UEFA Super Cup in 2020; Became the winner of the Club World Cup in 2020.

Thus, Davis is one of the most titled football players in Canada and the first Canadian to win the European Cup of the Champions League – the most prestigious club trophy in football.

Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors

Alfonso Davies moved to Bayern Munich for 22 million euros, of which 14 million was the transfer amount and 8 million additional bonuses. The player himself was 17 years old at the time, and such an amount is significant for such a young player. Fortunately for Munich, he did not disappoint, and today, the Transfermarkt portal estimates the Canadian winger at 70 million euros.

The young player is distinguished not only by his technique but also by his external data, which, together with a big name, attracts various brands to him. Davis is sponsored by such giants as:

Adidas;

EA Sports;

Gatorade;

Huawei;

Audi.

As a rule, players are interested in sports-related and non-sports-related brands. Using a big name lets you promote your products to new markets and interact with new audiences. For example, Adidas released a unique collection of shoes dedicated to Alphonso Davis and used his image for advertising campaigns and events.

Davies’ net salary at Bayern is 10 million euros annually, making him one of the club’s highest-paid players. And the total income reaches 20 million euros per year. Obviously, for a young refugee from Ghana, this is a great success, which he has achieved with his hard daily work and excellent football.

Girlfriend

Whether Alphonso Davis is currently in a relationship is not known for sure. Most likely, he, like many other public figures, prefers not to advertise this issue. It is authentically known that he used to have a relationship with the Canadian striker of the Paris Sengermain women’s team, the Olympic champion Jordyn Withema. But today, they broke up, and nothing is known about Davis’ new couple.

Tattoos

Photos of the football player show that he has no tattoos. Whether he is afraid of pain or does not consider it beautiful and necessary, Davis did not specify.

Cars

The car collection suggests that the Canadian prefers large-frame SUVs and crossovers. In 2019, Alphonso Davis became the owner of the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, which is one of the most expensive and luxurious models of this brand.

The car is equipped with a powerful 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine, which has a power of up to 577 horsepower and allows you to accelerate to 100 km / h in just 4.5 seconds. These cars are distinguished by their leather interior and the best safety technologies. The cost of such a car ranges from 150 to 200 thousand dollars, depending on the configuration.

Davis is also a brand ambassador for the electric car division of the Volkswagen-Audi Group. That’s why he drives the Audi brand’s first all-electric car, the Audi E-Tron. The Audi e-tron is powered by two electric motors that deliver up to 408 horsepower.

It also has a 95 kWh battery that guarantees a range of up to 436 km on a single charge. Also, the car is equipped with an advanced suspension and is valued for its off-road qualities.

It is unknown how often Alphonso Davis drives off-road, but he likes large luxury SUVs.