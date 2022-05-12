Priscila Minuzzo – Alex Telles Wife, her Family and more

Priscila Minuzzo is famous for being the wife of Manchester United star Alex Telles. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Priscila Minuzzo is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Alex Telles makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.

Alex Telles started his professional journey with Juventude Youth. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by Inter Milan who signed him in 2015. After spending time with Galatasaray and FC Porto, he moved to Manchester United in 2020. Since then he has been a crucial member of the Red Devils’ squad.

Priscila Minuzzo Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 3, 1993 Place of Birth Caxias do Sul, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency Manchester Partner Alex Telles Job Entrepreneur Instagram @priminuzzo Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Priscila Minuzzo Childhood and Family

Priscila’s date of birth is December 3, 1993, and she was born in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. Priscila’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are not sure whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about Priscila’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Alex Telles.

Priscila Minuzzo with his father and mother. (Credit: Instagram)

Priscila Minuzzo Education

Priscila completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Priscila Minuzzo career

Priscila was passionate about helping others from an early age. Due to her zeal and determination, she decided to start a charitable organisation named Fluencia Hip Hop House. They help poverty-stricken children to integrate into society. They teach them breakdance, graffiti, DJ-ing and MC-ing. Priscila’s vision made the organisation a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.

Priscila runs a charitable organization. (Credit: Instagram)

Priscila Minuzzo Net Worth

Priscila hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she is more concerned about helping other people than earning money. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers.

After signing for Inter Milan, Priscila’s boyfriend, Alex Telles, got his big breakthrough. His earnings significantly increased after Manchester United signed him. Currently, his payments are enough to fund the family’s luxurious life.

Priscila Minuzzo and Alex Telles relationship

Alex Telles met his girlfriend in 2012 while he was still playing for Juventude. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Priscila had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Inter Milan job, it was a complete victory for both of them. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo maintains a healthy relationship. They tied the knot in a beautiful marriage ceremony in 2018.

Alex Telles met his girlfriend in 2012. (Credit: Instagram)

Priscila Minuzzo and Alex Telles Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers; hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.

Priscila Minuzzo Social media

Priscila has a significant fan following on Instagram. She mainly uses her social media power to share incredible photography projects. She doesn’t have many photos with Telles on her feed.

Priscila Minuzzo has a huge social media audience. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Priscila Minuzzo

When did Priscila Minuzzo and Alex Telles get married? They are yet to get married. What is Priscila Minuzzo doing now? She is an entrepreneur who runs a charitable organisation. How old is Priscila Minuzzo? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Priscila Minuzzo? She is Brazilian. What is Priscila Minuzzo’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.