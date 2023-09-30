Alan Varela 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alan Varela is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Porto in the Portuguese League and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alan Gonzalo Varela, born on 4 July 2001, is an Argentine professional footballer renowned for his defensive and central midfield capabilities. He is currently associated with Primeira Liga club Porto. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Alan Gonzalo Varela’s journey showcases his progression from his early years with Boca Juniors to his current role at Porto, while also highlighting his contributions to the Argentina U20 national team.

Alan Varela Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Isidro Casanova, Argentina Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth NA Age 22 Birthday 4 July 2001 Nationality Argentine Position Defensive Midfield Senior Clubs Boca Juniors, Porto Achievements 2X WINNER COPA DE LA LIGA PROFESIONAL

1X CAMPEÓN SUPERCOPA ARGENTINA

1X ARGENTINIAN CUP WINNER

1X ARGENTINIAN CHAMPION Girlfriend Vicky Sanguinetti Children NA Social Media Instagram

Alan Varela’s Net Worth and Salary

With his tremendous talent and potential, Alan Varela’s on-field proficiency has elevated him to a market worth of €9.00 million. His market value has increased, underscoring his influence in the football world even though his net worth and salary are unknown. Varela’s commitment and success in the game have continued to influence his financial trajectory.

Alan Varela Career

Varela embarked on his club career with Boca Juniors in 2012, having transitioned from Barcelona Luján, a subsidiary of Barcelona that evolved into Barcelona Juniors in collaboration with Boca. During 2019, he trained alongside Boca’s senior team and also formalized his inaugural professional contract. Varela’s entry into the first-team arena, under the guidance of Miguel Ángel Russo, took place in 2020.

From September to December, he made seven appearances as an unused substitute across various competitions, including a Copa Libertadores triumph over Libertad on 17 September. Subsequently, Varela’s official senior debut transpired on 20 December during a Copa de la Liga Profesional encounter against Independiente.

Subsequently, on 16 August 2023, Porto, a prominent team in the Primeira Liga, disclosed the acquisition of Varela through an official announcement. The deal encompassed a five-year contract, with a transfer fee of approximately €8 million, supplemented by an additional €3 million contingent on performance-based achievements.

Varela’s involvement with the Argentina U20 team is notable. In 2019, he received a call-up from manager Esteban Solari to participate in the COTIF Tournament held in Spain.

Alan Varela Family

Alan Varela, an Argentinean who was born on July 4, 2001, is very attached to his family and hails from Isidor Casanova. Even though his parents and siblings’ personal lives are kept private, their impact can be seen in his commitment to and zeal for football. Varela’s path serves as evidence of the friendships and support that have shaped his extraordinary career.

Alan Varela joined FC Porto in 2023 from Boca Juniors. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Alan Varela’s Girlfriend – Vicky Sanguinetti

Alan Varela is currently dating Vicky Sanguinetti. He has been sharing images of her on his social media and the couple might have plans to get married soon.

There is yet no information available regarding Alan Varela’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have not been made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Alan Varela Cars and Tattoos

Alan Varela uses inked artwork to share his life’s journey. His hands, neck, and chest are beautifully inked with intricate designs depicting his path and passions. Beyond the field, his mysterious auto choice reflects his vivacious personality. Varela’s body art and wheels come together to remember his complex persona on and off the pitch.

